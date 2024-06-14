Founded in 2002, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. mainly develops online dating services, including the iPair Live Dating App, the iPair dating site, the SweetRing Wedding Dating App, weTouch Fashion Dating, and many others. Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. was listed on the over-the-counter market in 2013. Currently, its product market spans Taiwan, Hong Kong, the U.S., Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries. The market for Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.'s products continues to grow steadily. In 2018, adhering to their commitment to the health of themselves and their families, they founded Daiken Bio. The company focuses on researching and developing safe, secure, and effective health food products that are renowned for their high quality. In 2022, Daiken Bio. received seven international gold awards from the World Quality Assessment.

