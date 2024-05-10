Sukhdeep Singh, Head of Channel Sales, SolarWinds APJ

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 May 2024 - SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the recent appointment of Sukhdeep Singh as the head of channel sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Singh is responsible for developing the region's SolarWinds channel business and strategic partner alliances, spearheading the company's ongoing channel strategy to further enhance and grow SolarWinds regional presence in the IT operations management (ITOM) software business."Sukhdeep's invaluable experience in developing and managing channels business and strategic partner alliances, coupled with an in-depth understanding of enterprise software sales in the APJ region, makes him the ideal candidate for the position," said Bharat Bedi, managing director of SolarWinds APJ. "We're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to him fostering greater synergies with channel partners and customers, driving sales, and strengthening our in-market relationships."With nearly three decades of industry experience across sales, business development, strategic planning, channel sales, and alliances, Singh joins SolarWinds to build and nurture a progressive partnering rhythm to set the base for cultivating an extensive channel partner ecosystem in APJ."The decision to join SolarWinds is a tremendously exciting one since it offers me a unique opportunity to significantly further the SolarWinds growth strategy working with partners. Simple tenets of integrity, consistency, and transparency help foster long-term profitable business relationships," said Singh."SolarWinds is evolving into a full-stack observability software company, helping customers reduce time to detect and resolve IT operations issues. We are eager to work with our partners to help them connect the dots and unlock the true potential of the SolarWinds full-stack observability suite, which will benefit our joint customers tremendously."Before joining SolarWinds, Singh held senior APJ executive positions with Oracleand Blue Yonder. His deep and long-standing relationships with a diverse set of partners in APJ, including global systems integrators, big consulting and advisory firms, distributors, value-added resellers, MSPs, and cloud partners, will inevitably be favorable and valuable for his new endeavor.In 2024, SolarWinds celebrates its 25anniversary and commemorates a quarter-century of producing cutting-edge solutions that deliver value and reduce complexity for enterprises, wherever they are on their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1999 with a vision to simplify IT management, SolarWinds solutions continue to provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with tools to help IT teams take a proactive approach toward growth, productivity, and innovation. Today, the SolarWindsPlatform unifies observability, database, and service management solutions to help enterprises optimize performance, ensure reliability, and enhance security within hybrid and multi-cloud environments.Hashtag: #SWI #SWIresearch #SWIitsm #SWIsecurity

