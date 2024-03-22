Powerplus Group Inc., USA, a leading global manufacturer of a comprehensive range of construction and mining equipment, is part of Worldwide Techno-Equipment Group (1973) Pte Ltd. Established more than 50 years ago, Powerplus Group has evolved into a world-renowned organization that offers machinery unparalleled in price, quality and performance. Powerplus machinery are manufactured with enhanced capacities to exceed even the most stringent international standards of quality and safety. With the aim of producing machinery that is able to withstand even the most extreme climatic conditions and rugged terrains, Powerplus Research & Development team which has its Headquarters in the United States, has been the backbone behind all its innovative engineering solutions. Optimizing the best of technology from the United States, Europe and Japan, Powerplus machinery is configured to its ideal technical capabilities. A multinational team of engineers analyzes the data collected from our network of distributors worldwide and are on the constant lookout for ways to maximize the life-span of Powerplus machinery. Today the Company's clientele spans over 100 countries across 6 continents.

Warden’s Hearing conducted at Kwikila Station by Mineral Resources Authority on 30 August 2022. Left: Photo of Mr Marcus Ong, CEO of Powerplus Group, with PNG Mineral Resources Authority Officer. Right: Photo of local communities surrounding EL2744 who will benefit from the new jobs created and economic growth

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.