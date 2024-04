HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2024 - Weiheng Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (WEIHENG) and Starpower Network Co., Ltd. (Starpower Network) have announced a collaboration to jointly develop smart energy storage system (ESS) technology.WEIHENG is one of the world's leading and fastest growing suppliers of integrated ESS. WEIHENG designs, manufactures, deploys, and services power storage systems for Utilities and clear energy power generators (solar, hydrogen), Industrial and Commercial users, Residential and distributed power storage. Additionally, WEIHENG offers SAAS services like Virtual Power Plants (VPP) and carbon trading.Starpower Network is a new energy network technology company grounded in blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. It is dedicated to connecting all-scenario energy devices to empower applications such as virtual power plants, carbon credit issuance, and energy efficiency.In light of the highly complementary nature of their operations, WEIHENG and Starpower Network are embarking on a strategic partnership to expand their products and services. WEIHENG brings extensive capabilities in delivering all-scenario energy storage solutions for residential, industrial and commercial applications. In a pioneering move, Starpower Network will apply its blockchain expertise to tokenize WEIHENG's energy storage system, ensuring data security, transparency, and immutability. Moreover, leveraging advanced AI, Starpower Network will enhance device management and optimize the efficiency of energy distribution. This collaboration aims to accelerate WEIHENG's global sales of ESS and the expansion of its VPP and carbon trading services. Simultaneously, it will drive the development and revenue growth of Starpower Network, with the goal of establishing the largest distributed energy network worldwide.Hashtag: #Starpower #Weiheng #Battery

