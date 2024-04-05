STAR ISLAND is a futuristic fireworks entertainment originating in Japan that has been showcased across the globe since 2017. This innovative event, organised by Avex, aims to revitalise the age-old tradition of fireworks, which holds great significance in Japanese culture, by transforming it into a dynamic and engaging form of entertainment for future generations. Avex recognised the challenges posed by the scarcity of successors and financial constraints to the continued existence of fireworks displays. Hence, STAR ISLAND was conceived as a pioneering effort to create an entirely new form of fireworks entertainment that not only nurtures emerging talent, but also promotes sustainable content by addressing pressing social issues pertaining to the preservation of pyrotechnic skills.

■STAR ISLAND 2024 Overview ●STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA 2024 Date and time: 11 th May (Sat) and 12 th May (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 15:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00. Venue: Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Jigyomomochi Special Site Estimated number of visitors: approx. 20,000 - 30,000 people / day x 2 days Co-organisers: Avex Live Creative Inc., MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. / Takara Leben Co., Ltd., JTB Corp. Fukuoka Branch, Fukuoka Softbank HAWKS Supported by Fukuoka City, Television Nishinippon Corporation, and Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. Tickets：STAR SEAT (In subarea Momochihama): 7,150 JPY / 1 person STAR VIEW: 14,850 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 17,600 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-： 72,600 JPY / 2 persons *Price including VAT ●STAR ISLAND 2024 Date and time: 1 st June (Sat) and 2 nd June (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 16:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00. Venue: Odaiba Marine Park Estimated number of visitors: approx. 15,000 people /day x 2 days Supported by Tokyo Metropolitan Government Tickets: STAR SEAT: 9,350 JPY / 1 person STAR VIEW: 15,950 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 19,250 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-: 72,600 JPY / 2 persons *Price including VAT ■Performances to date Seven performances were produced, attracting more than 15 million people. May 2017: Odaiba Marine Park May 2018: Odaiba Marine Park December 2018: Singapore. July 2019: Toyosu Gururi Park September 2019: Saudi Arabia. December 2019: Singapore December 2022: Singapore December 2023: Singapore

STAR ISLAND has achieved considerable success through its performance in various countries such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia, earning global acclaim from audiences. The STAR ISLAND is composed of six essential components.

