TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - The STAR ISLAND Executive Committee and the STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA Executive Committee are delighted to announce that the futuristic fireworks entertainment, STAR ISLAND, will be held in Japan (Fukuoka and Tokyo) for the first time in five years, having been held in various countries worldwide since 2017.
■Features of STAR ISLAND
STAR ISLAND has achieved considerable success through its performance in various countries such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia, earning global acclaim from audiences. The STAR ISLAND is composed of six essential components.
*The aforementioned components may vary depending on the selected performance area and ticket type.
■STAR ISLAND 2024 Overview
●STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA 2024
Date and time: 11th May (Sat) and 12th May (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 15:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00.
Venue: Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Jigyomomochi Special Site
Estimated number of visitors: approx. 20,000 - 30,000 people / day x 2 days
Co-organisers: Avex Live Creative Inc., MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. / Takara Leben Co., Ltd., JTB Corp. Fukuoka Branch, Fukuoka Softbank HAWKS
Supported by Fukuoka City, Television Nishinippon Corporation, and Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.
Tickets：STAR SEAT (In subarea Momochihama): 7,150 JPY / 1 person
STAR VIEW: 14,850 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person
CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 17,600 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons
STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons
LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-： 72,600 JPY / 2 persons
*Price including VAT
●STAR ISLAND 2024
Date and time: 1st June (Sat) and 2nd June (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 16:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00.
Venue: Odaiba Marine Park
Estimated number of visitors: approx. 15,000 people /day x 2 days
Supported by Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Tickets: STAR SEAT: 9,350 JPY / 1 person
STAR VIEW: 15,950 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person
CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 19,250 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons
STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons
LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-: 72,600 JPY / 2 persons
*Price including VAT
■Performances to date
Seven performances were produced, attracting more than 15 million people.
May 2017: Odaiba Marine Park
May 2018: Odaiba Marine Park
December 2018: Singapore.
July 2019: Toyosu Gururi Park
September 2019: Saudi Arabia.
December 2019: Singapore
December 2022: Singapore
December 2023: Singapore
About STAR ISLAND
STAR ISLAND is a futuristic fireworks entertainment originating in Japan that has been showcased across the globe since 2017. This innovative event, organised by Avex, aims to revitalise the age-old tradition of fireworks, which holds great significance in Japanese culture, by transforming it into a dynamic and engaging form of entertainment for future generations. Avex recognised the challenges posed by the scarcity of successors and financial constraints to the continued existence of fireworks displays. Hence, STAR ISLAND was conceived as a pioneering effort to create an entirely new form of fireworks entertainment that not only nurtures emerging talent, but also promotes sustainable content by addressing pressing social issues pertaining to the preservation of pyrotechnic skills.
