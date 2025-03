SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2025 - Stamford Catering, a caterer in Singapore , is delighted to announce the launch of its all-new Disney-themed Decoration Packages designed specially for children’s events.With an enchanting lineup featuring, and, families can now transform any kids’ event into a cherished, unforgettable experience.Celebrations & Kids Menus, the Disney-themed decoration packages are designed to bring wonder and joy to every celebration. Families can enhance their special moments with options across our Baby Full Month menus, Baby 100 Days Celebration menus, and Kids Party menus.All packages come with the following inclusions at just $1 per pax:To celebrate the launch of these packages, Stamford Catering is offering an exclusive treat! The first 50 orders will receive a 1.2m Disney-themed Plush of their choice absolutely free!“We are thrilled to launch The Disney-themed Decoration packages,” said June Ow, Marketing Manager of Stamford Catering. “Every detail, from catering for birthday parties and baby full month to photoshoot corners and treat boxes, has been carefully curated to create magical moments for our little guests.”Hashtag: #StamfordCatering #cateringcompany #disneycatering #buffetcatering #birthdaycatering

