United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, his party confirmed, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report published by the Sri Lankan newspaper says that the five-time former premier will take his oath at 6.30pm, after which he is expected to visit a temple in Colombo and assume his duties.

The news comes hours after Wickremesinghe held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, following former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation on Monday.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

