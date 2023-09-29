Spectacular Gala Evening Marks Opening Of ‘TIMELESS Watch Week’ At Landmark

Exceptional showcase of prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève awardees, horological masterclasses and informed panel debates with esteemed industry experts





(From left to right) Founder of Horoloupe Austen Chu, Director of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Carine Maillard, Michel Lamunière, Chairman & CEO of Tatler Asia and Jennifer Lam, Director and Head of Marketing & Communications of Hongkong Land officiated the opening ceremony.

'It is a tremendous thrill to be back in Hong Kong with its knowledgeable and highly-discerning community of watch aficionados," said Director of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Ms. Carine Maillard. "The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) recognises watchmaking production excellence worldwide and presents the most sought-after prizes in the field, thus contributing to the promotion of the watchmaking art. Our exhibition is a unique opportunity for the city's watch enthusiasts to witness and appreciate the 84 most beautiful nominated watches of the year in one place."



Centricity at LANDMARK Chater played host to the artfully curated and displayed exhibition of uniquely crafted timepieces, in a unique suspended format which perfectly showcases each masterpiece.

The evening launch celebrations were officiated by esteemed guests of honour, founder of Horoloupe Austen Chu, Director of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Carine Maillard, who were joined by Michel Lamunière, Chairman & CEO of Tatler Asia, and Jennifer Lam, Director and Head of Marketing & Communications of Hongkong Land. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 September 2023 - LANDMARK's inaugural "TIMELESS Watch Week", a showcase exhibition of the very finest 'finalist' timepieces from the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Award, officially opened with a prestigious evening gala ceremony attended by luminaries from the world of international horology, VIP and A-list guests from Hong Kong, along with discerning watch collectors and horological aficionados in the city.'It is a tremendous thrill to be back in Hong Kong with its knowledgeable and highly-discerning community of watch aficionados," said Director of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Ms. Carine Maillard. "The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) recognises watchmaking production excellence worldwide and presents the most sought-after prizes in the field, thus contributing to the promotion of the watchmaking art. Our exhibition is a unique opportunity for the city's watch enthusiasts to witness and appreciate the 84 most beautiful nominated watches of the year in one place."The evening launch celebrations were officiated by esteemed guests of honour, founder of Horoloupe Austen Chu, Director of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Carine Maillard, who were joined by Michel Lamunière, Chairman & CEO of Tatler Asia, and Jennifer Lam, Director and Head of Marketing & Communications of Hongkong Land.



Spectacular Gala Evening Marks Opening Of ‘TIMELESS Watch Week’ At Landmark

Mr Lamunière remarked: "Tatler GMT is delighted to partner with LANDMARK in curating this very unique event. "TIMELESS Watch Week' is a truly exceptional opportunity for the watch enthusiast and collecting community to appreciate watchmaking craftmanship at its absolute finest. The overall exhibition programme is designed to connect and engage those with a true appreciation of watches and watchmaking with esteemed experts in the horological world, enabling and nurturing their passion for horology and appreciation of this timeless art form."



"TIMELESS Watch Week provides a unique opportunity for watch collectors, both experienced and beginners alike, to not only appreciate exceptional timepieces, but through the various presentations and workshops offers enthusiasts access to discovering the skills, knowledge and craftsmanship of watchmaking," explained Jennifer Lam, Director and Head of Marketing & Communications of Hongkong Land. "In partnering with such authoritative and prestigious partners as the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève and Tatler GMT, 'TIMELESS Watch Week' provides further testament to LANDMARK's commitment to curating exceptional experiences and in fostering a vibrant community of watch enthusiasts in Hong Kong."



Following an official ribbon-cutting opening ceremony, invited guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and were treated to a special private viewing of the prestigious exhibition, which features 84 distinguished timepieces from over 50 international brands, all vying for the ultimate "Aiguille d'Or" Grand Prix best-in-show award. The GPHG represents the epitome of global watchmaking, as an annual award held in Geneve to highlight and reward the most remarkable contemporary creations and promote the watchmaking art worldwide.



In concluding the opening evening on a high note, an illuminating panel discussion titled "Introduction to TIMELESS Watch Week and The GPHG", provided esteemed industry experts and luminaries an opportunity to share their invaluable perspectives on the significance of the international event and the importance of The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève to the industry.



The stunning LANDMARK "TIMELESS Watch Week" exhibition, hosted at Centricity at LANDMARK Chater, remains opens to the public until 1st October, with pre-registration required for each of the one hourly sessions throughout the day from 10am until 7pm. Pre-booking is also required for each of the limited-entry Panel and Masterclass sessions curated and hosted by renowned horologists, watch experts and collectors. Registrations and further details can be found at Mr Lamunière remarked: "Tatler GMT is delighted to partner with LANDMARK in curating this very unique event. "TIMELESS Watch Week' is a truly exceptional opportunity for the watch enthusiast and collecting community to appreciate watchmaking craftmanship at its absolute finest. The overall exhibition programme is designed to connect and engage those with a true appreciation of watches and watchmaking with esteemed experts in the horological world, enabling and nurturing their passion for horology and appreciation of this timeless art form.""TIMELESS Watch Week provides a unique opportunity for watch collectors, both experienced and beginners alike, to not only appreciate exceptional timepieces, but through the various presentations and workshops offers enthusiasts access to discovering the skills, knowledge and craftsmanship of watchmaking," explained Jennifer Lam, Director and Head of Marketing & Communications of Hongkong Land. "In partnering with such authoritative and prestigious partners as the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève and Tatler GMT, 'TIMELESS Watch Week' provides further testament to LANDMARK's commitment to curating exceptional experiences and in fostering a vibrant community of watch enthusiasts in Hong Kong."Following an official ribbon-cutting opening ceremony, invited guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and were treated to a special private viewing of the prestigious exhibition, which features 84 distinguished timepieces from over 50 international brands, all vying for the ultimate "Aiguille d'Or" Grand Prix best-in-show award. The GPHG represents the epitome of global watchmaking, as an annual award held in Geneve to highlight and reward the most remarkable contemporary creations and promote the watchmaking art worldwide.In concluding the opening evening on a high note, an illuminating panel discussion titled "Introduction to TIMELESS Watch Week and The GPHG", provided esteemed industry experts and luminaries an opportunity to share their invaluable perspectives on the significance of the international event and the importance of The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève to the industry.The stunning LANDMARK "TIMELESS Watch Week" exhibition, hosted at Centricity at LANDMARK Chater, remains opens to the public until 1st October, with pre-registration required for each of the one hourly sessions throughout the day from 10am until 7pm. Pre-booking is also required for each of the limited-entry Panel and Masterclass sessions curated and hosted by renowned horologists, watch experts and collectors. Registrations and further details can be found at https://timelesswatchweek.com.

Van Cleef & Arpels Ludo Secret Mystery Set emeralds watch

Louis Vuitton Tambour Fiery Heart Automata

Chopard Imperiale Jumping Hour

Bvlgari Serpenti Cleopatra

Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Ultra- Complication Universelle RD#4

Discover more about LANDMARK, receive our latest news and register for upcoming events by signing up for the LANDMARK eNewsletter at www.landmark.hk. Follow LANDMARK on Facebook at www.facebook.com/landmark.hk ; Instagram at www.instagram.com/landmarkhk or search 'landmarkhk'. Look for LANDMARK's WeChat account at "hklandmark', Xiaohongshu account at "landmark_hk''and Sina Weibo account at www.weibo.com/landmarkhk Hashtag: #TIMELESSWATCHWEEK #LANDMARKHK #LANDMARKHorology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



Official Website: https://www.landmark.hk/en Official Facebook: facebook.com/Landmark.hk/ Official Instagram: @landmarkhk

Official Xiaohongshu : landmark_hk





About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.



The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, four retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer in Singapore.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.





About the GPHG

The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) was created in 2001 and has been run by a public interest foundation since 2011. For more than 20 years, it has pursued its mission of showcasing the international art of watchmaking with the support of its public and private partners, notably its principal partner FGP Swiss & Alps, backed by the participation of all those involved in the industry.





About the GPHG Academy

Created in 2020, the GPHG Academy is made up of several hundred members representing significant stakeholders in the main sectors linked to the watch industry, divided into colleges and forming a vast worldwide network of ambassadors. Academy members take part in the various stages of the timepiece selection process, proposing models for the competition in the spring of each year, before designating the nominees among the timepieces entered in the competition by the brands during the summer and then taking part alongside the Jury in the final autumn vote to determine the winners of that edition.





About Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia, the leading luxury media company in Asia, celebrates its 46th anniversary this year. Its mission is to build, inspire and empower Asia's most influential communities through the power of unparalleled storytelling, iconic brands and innovative creative concepts. Tatler is present in seven markets across Asia and is owned by the Lamunière family. For more information, visit https://www.tatlerasia.com/





Hong Kong Land