SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 July 2023 -Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ""), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Suk-ku of the Group's associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (""), stars in the highly anticipated Netflix original crime drama series,Season 2, which premieres on July 28, 2023.Son Suk-ku returns to the second season of Netflix'swhich is based on the webcomicwritten by Kim Bo-Tong. The story relates the experiences of the mandatory military service in South Korea.Season 2 comes on the heels of Son Suk-ku's most recent Disney+ record-breaking Korean drama,Season 2, which raked in the highest viewership on the Disney+ platform during its inaugural week in February 2023, surpassing all previous Korean original content on the streaming service.Directed by Han Jun-hee, Jung Hae-in, Koo Gyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-hyun and Choi Hyun-wook star together with Son Suk-ku and form the main cast ofSeason 2. The Netflix official trailer ofSeason 2 can be viewed at youtu.be/1L9d3NyIt2o and the six main character posters have been released by Netflix, according to NAVER News [1] Son Suk-ku currently stars in, a Korean theatre production based on the work of the late Japanese writer Hisashi Inoue., which runs till August 5, 2023, tells the true story of a veteran soldier and an army recruit (played by Son Suk-ku). While hidden in a Gajumaru tree from 1945 until March 1947 and unaware of Japan's defeat in Okinawa, their extraordinary tale of survival is a test of endurance, hope, and the complexities of human nature during times of extreme adversity, which invites audiences to reflect on the implications of war.Dominating both the big and small screens in Korea, Son Suk-ku of Spackman Media Group garnered unparalleled rankings and viewership in his productions with lead roles inSeason 2,which was the top box office performing film of 2022, andthe K-drama that caused a syndrome throughout Korea in 2022.Son Suk-ku's exceptional acting talent has gained widespread recognition in mainstream television and film. Last month, Son Suk-ku achieved the top spot in the movie star brand reputation of actors in Korea in May 2023, according to the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute [2] . The result was obtained by a brand analysis of 50 actors from April 29, 2023, to May 29, 2023, which studied big data from consumers' brand reception and the volume of media and community interest on the actors. Son Suk-ku ranked first among the 50 actors, surpassing other renowned actors including Song Joong-ki, Ma Dong-seok, Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Hye-soo.In February of this year, he secured the coveted top spot in thesurvey conducted by Cine21, a prestigious weekly film magazine in Korea. Furthermore, Son Suk-ku achieved the top-ranking in movie star brand reputation, as recognized by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute in January 2023. In December 2022, he also received the prestigious JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.Son Suk-ku is planning to headline in Netflix's Korean drama(2024), which is a crime thriller dark comedy based on a popular webtoon of the same name.Son Suk-ku is managed by SBD Entertainment Inc. (""), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea's rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed Shiseido in 2022.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited ("SEGL" or the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group"), is one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company's Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000's with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit charlesspackman.com and spackman-group.com/charles-spackman.



Since its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).



Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.



The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.



Production Labels



SEGL owns a 100% equity interest in Studio Take Co., Ltd. ("Studio Take") which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020) and THE BOX (2021). Its latest film, A MAN OF REASON, premiered in the US at the 42nd Hawaii International Film Festival. The film was also invited to the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, the largest film festival in North America, and the 55th Sitges Film Festival, one of the world's top three genre film festivals. A MAN OF REASON is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2023. Studio Take shall also release an upcoming film, THE GUEST, which is at the post-production stage and scheduled to be released in the second half of this year.



SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. ("Novus Mediacorp"), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 80 films (59 Korean and 21 foreign) including OKAY MADAM (2020), LONG LIVE THE KING (2019), MY FIRST CLIENT (2019), ROSE OF BETRAYAL (2018), THE OUTLAWS (2017) and SECRETLY, GREATLY (2013), which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS (2013), as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY (2013). In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012), a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand ("VOD") sales records in Korea. For more information, please visit novusmediacorp.com.



The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited ("Greenlight Content") which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group's first co-produced drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.



The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited ("Simplex Films") which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).



The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST'S WAIL, a comedy horror film.



Talent Representation



The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited ("SMGL"). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku, Han Ji-hyun, Park Keun-rok), MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee, Lee Cho-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Kim Sang-kyung) and Play Content Co., Ltd. (Hwang-hwi). Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company. For more information, please visit spackmanmediagroup.com.



The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. ("Constellation Agency"). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. ("The P Factory") and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. ("PMG"), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency, which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.



Strategic Businesses



The Company also operates a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.



For more details, please visit spackmanentertainmentgroup.com.





