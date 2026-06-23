Prof. Poon is a Professor (Clinical) at The Chinese University of Hong Kong's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and President-Elect of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISUOG). She is internationally recognised for co-leading the landmark ASPRE trial, which demonstrated that low-dose aspirin, started early in pregnancy for high-risk women, could reduce preterm preeclampsia by 62%. The findings have since been translated into first-trimester screen-and-prevent protocols now adopted across Hong Kong's public hospitals, extending earlier risk detection and more personalised maternity care to thousands of women each year. In 2024, she founded PregnaSense Co. Limited to advance the clinical application of predictive biomarker research and in 2025, she joined Sow Fertility as their Medical Advisor. In 2026, Prof. Liona Poon received the Croucher Senior Medical Research Fellowship to further her work on multi-omic approaches to pregnancy complications. Her full profile is available on JESSICA's Most Successful Women platform.
"It's a privilege to work alongside such a forward-thinking group dedicated to making fertility, maternity and postnatal care more accessible and evidence-based," said Prof. Liona Poon, Medical Advisor at Sow Fertility. "I'm grateful to contribute and to learn together as we continue advancing women's health."
"We are grateful to have Prof. Poon's expertise in our work with corporate partners, as we build more fertility- and family-building-friendly workplaces across Hong Kong and Asia," said Dawn Chan, Founder & CEO of Sow Fertility.
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About Sow Fertility
Sow Fertility transforms reproductive health and family-building in Asia by offering comprehensive and flexible fertility benefit solutions through corporates and insurance partners. The company provides personalized support that enables employees to navigate fertility and family-building challenges, fostering a healthier, more productive workforce and thriving organization. Sow Fertility is led by Founder & CEO Dawn Chan and is supported by a medical advisory team including Professor Liona Poon of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.
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