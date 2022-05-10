South Korea's new president Yoon Suk Yeol was sworn in on Tuesday in a celebratory ceremony in front of parliament in Seoul.

The 61-year-old former attorney general took his oath of office in front thousands of people, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon, a conservative, won the presidential election on 9th March by a razor-thin margin, against the candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae Myung.

Yoon will serve a five-year term and succeeds Moon Jae In, who also took part in the swearing in ceremony.