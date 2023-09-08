Platform Workers found to have bigger protection gaps compared to the general Economically Active population

Life Insurance Industry commits to spearheading efforts to narrow the protection gap in Singapore

SINGAPORE -

- 8 September 2023 -

equates

to

a

21%

mortality

-

including

1

Individuals employed and contributing to the production and distribution of goods and services. Platform workers fall within this category and are a subset of the economically active group.

2

The mortality protection gap represents the financial gap to cover needs of dependents over a defined period in the event of death. It is the amount of money required by dependents to cover expenses, clear outstanding debt, and maintain a reasonable lifestyle, less existing savings and insurance coverage for mortality, following the death of a member of the household.

3

The CI protection gap represents the financial gap to cover family needs during the assumed CI recovery period of 5 years, until the insured is able to return to work. It is the amount of money required to cover expenses and outstanding debt payments during the insured's CI recovery period, less existing insurance coverage for CI. It is to be noted that identified needs of dependents beyond the CI recovery period have been considered on the hypothesis that the insured may not be able to meet those needs when they do return to work (due to the assumed reduction in the insured's earning capacity).

4

'Life Expectancy Improved Over the Last Decade but Saw Declines Over Recent Years Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic' (May 22, 2023) SingStat Singapore. Available at

https://www.singstat.gov.sg/-/media/files/news/press22052023.ashx

5

'MTI Narrows Singapore's GDP Growth Forecast for 2023 to "0.5 to 1.5 Per Cent"' (August 11, 2023) Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore. Available at:

https://www.mti.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Releases/2023/08/MTI-Narrows-Singapore-GDP-Growth-Forecast-for

-

2023-to-0_5-to-1_5-Per-Cent

6

'Platform Workers' in this study refer to a group of individuals consisting of 'Private-hire Workers', 'Taxi Drivers' and 'Delivery Workers'.

Enhancing the understanding and reach of insurance policies through product innovations and further simplification of policy-related materials

Adopting a customer profile and needs-based understanding approach to develop tailored customer segment-led propositions, product solutions and distribution approaches aimed at supporting specific groups with medium to high protection gaps (e.g. underserved segments such as those that are less educated, and/or those of lower income)

Boosting consumer awareness and understanding about protection through public education initiatives

Making it easier for underserved members of the public (e.g. Platform Workers) to reach accessible touchpoints to better understand and address their protection and financial planning needs

This

is

largely

due

to

income

levels

On

average,

a

CI

policyholder

owns

less

than

one

standalone

Many PW respondents indicating they are not covered under Group insurance offered by platform providers, with a further portion being unaware if they are receiving any Group Insurance coverage.

PW respondents expressed interest for the life insurance industry to establish accessible touchpoints that they may visit to seek guidance and support for their financial planning journey and insurance protection needs. The industry recognises that these touchpoints could include roadshows at the offices of platform providers.

Resources available include the aggregate of available savings (i.e. CPF savings, other savings such as cash and deposits) and existing insurance coverage

The Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) todayunveiled findings of the Protection Gap Study (PGS) 2022 which found that economically active(EA)Singaporeans and Permanent Residents in Singapore – including Platform Workers (PWs) - had aS$373 billion mortality protection gapand a S$579 billion critical illness (CI) protection gap. Thisprotectiongapand74%CIprotectiongapinSingaporein2022.Thestudycomprises two components: analysis of policy data from life insurers, as well as a supplementarymarket surveyof 775EAs.PGS2022providesinsightsfortheindustry,lifeinsurersandreinsurers,aswellasotherstakeholdersemployersandrelevantgovernmentagenciestoimplementactionablestrategiesthatwillsupportindividualstomeettheirprotectionandfinancialplanningneeds.Thisisespeciallyimportantgiventheextendedlifeexpectancyaswellasanunpredictablesocio-economiclandscapefacingthecommunity today.LIASingaporealsoincludedtheadditionalanalysisofprotectionneedsandgapsofPWsinPGS2022,in recognition of this being a growing segment within the community. The average PW individual hasbiggermortality andCIprotectiongaps thantheaverage EAindividual inSingapore.Mr. Dennis Tan, President, LIA Singapore said, "The Protection Gap Study 2022 shows that whilemortality and critical illness protection gaps persist, there has been progress recorded since our laststudyin2017.ThereisgreaterawarenessandappreciationofthevalueofinsuranceinSingapore,andmore individualsaretakingactions tobettermeettheir protectionneeds.While this progress is encouraging, we know more can and must be done to support differentmembers of our community, such as our Platform Workers. The life insurance industry will continueleading the charge on these efforts, leveraging insights from the study to inform initiatives for theAssociation, our member companies, and other relevant stakeholders to pursue and to get moreindividuals better insured."Someareastheindustrywillexploredevelopinginitiativesforinclude:EA individuals in Singapore have approximately 79% of their mortality protection needs met. Thoughthe mortality protection needs increased between 2017 and 2022 – primarily due to an overallincrease in costs of living and number of EA individuals – the mortality protection gap remainedrelativelyunchangedfrom2017,withslight2% decreasefrom23%to21%.goingup,increaseinCentralProvidentFund(CPF)andothersavingsby 47%,aswell asan11%uplift inlifeinsurancecoverage.The average mortality coverage per policyholder increased by approximately S$41,100 to S$331,200in 2022 which is approximately 3.6 times of average annual income. Policyholders in Singapore haveanaverageof threepoliciesformortalityprotection.The CI protection gap amongst EA individuals has narrowed by a notable 7% - down to 74% in 2022from 81% in 2017. The average CI coverage per policyholder increased by approximately S$64,400 toS$193,300 in2022.This is approximately 2.1timesof averageannualincome.This reduction in CI protection gap from 2017 was mainly driven by an approximate 63% increase inCIcoveragesincethen.policy.TheirCIcoverageisgenerallyfromWhole-of-Life policiesor riderswithCItosupplementtheirmainlifeinsurance policies.PGS2022foundthatthereis59%mortalityprotectiongapand91%CIprotectiongapamongPWs.This is primarily attributed to them having lower CPF and deposit savings, as well as lower insurancecoverageas compared toEA individuals.Takeawaysfromthesupplementarymarketsurveyinclude:Hashtag: #LIASingapore

About the Protection Gap Study 2022

The Protection Gap Study (PGS) 2022 commissioned by LIA Singapore was conducted independently by Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd. The study drew upon insurance data available until 31 December 2021 from insurers, coupled with public data analysis of economically active individuals in Singapore between the ages of 20 to 69 who have at least one dependent.



Key changes from the previous study are the inclusion of an inaugural protection gap study for the PW population, along with a supplementary market survey to gain deeper insights into the protection gap, thereby enabling a comprehensive reassessment of the assumptions that underpin the study.



Please be advised of key limitations arising from the assumptions and data sources used in the calculation of the mortality and CI protection gaps as these results reflect the average across Singapore, whereas each individual's circumstances will be different and specific to the individual. As such, individual protection needs should be analysed separately.



Another limitation of the study is that a significant portion of PWs sampled falls within the older age group. Nonetheless, the higher mortality protection gap and CI protection gap in comparison to EAs offer a valuable additional insight. This emphasises the importance of addressing the protection gaps among seniors, especially in light of Singapore's growing aging population.





Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore)

Established in 1962, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) is the not-for-profittrade body of life insurance product providers and life reinsurance providers based in Singapore andlicensedbytheMonetaryAuthorityofSingapore(MAS).

Vision and Mission

ThevisionofmembercompaniesisThey are

Values underpinning the association and its members

inourresolvetodeliverinnovativesolutionswhereeveryindividual'sneedsarebestmet.inthe wayweconductourselvesandinthe counselwe give.inensuringourpolicyholders'interestsaremanagedwithutmostintegrity.inhowwestrivetoprovidefavourableoutcomestobothourpolicyholdersandshareholders.inallthatwe doto buildanenvironmentoftrustandtransparency.inthestepswetaketogiveourpeopletheskillsandknowledgetoprovidesoundsolutionsatall times.Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore)