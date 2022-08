SINGAPORE: Singapore's industrial output in July grew 0.6% year-on-year, well below forecasts, partly due to a decrease in the output of electronics and biomedical manufacturing, official data showed on Friday.

Economists had expected a 5.3% year-on-year increase in July, according to a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.3% in July. Economists had forecast 0.9% growth. (Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)