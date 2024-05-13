Embracing digital transformation, Simummuang Market operates 'Simummuang Online,' Thailand's largest online marketplace for fresh produce. This platform makes it easy for buyers to access fresh produce at wholesale prices and connects farmers and wholesalers directly with a broader customer base. Additionally, the 'Simummuang Sourcing' service provides tailored product procurement to support a wide range of food businesses, ensuring that the freshness and quality of Simummuang can be experienced nationwide. Simummuang Market's commitment to sustainable practices is evident in its operations, which include advanced water treatment, recycling and solar power initiatives. These efforts have not only reduced the market's environmental footprint but have also earned it the first prize in the Resource Efficiency category at the Thailand Green Design Awards 2021. The market's social initiatives include operating a school, further demonstrating its dedication to enriching its community. Strategically situated just ten minutes from Don Mueang International Airport and along one of Thailand's major thoroughfares, Simummuang Market is perfectly positioned as a gateway for distributing products across the region and as a magnet for business opportunities. Open 24 hours a day, the market invites everyone to explore the vivid flavors and colors of Thailand in their freshest forms, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking the essence of Thailand's vibrant market culture.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.