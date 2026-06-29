The Bureau of Wonders (BOW), a leading strategic communications and luxury brand consultancy, will collaborate with Siam Piwat to lead international market communications, elevate global awareness, and strengthen Siam Piwat's position as a leading luxury destination developer.
Returning for its second edition, Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026 will take place from 22–27 September 2026, reinforcing Bangkok's position as Southeast Asia's emerging capital of watch culture and haute horology. The event will bring together renowned watchmaking maisons, collectors, and connoisseurs from around the world to celebrate craftsmanship, innovation, and the heritage of fine timepieces.
Through this partnership, Siam Piwat aims to enhance international media engagement and further establish Thailand as a global destination for luxury, tourism, and retail experiences.
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Siam Piwat
Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer behind Bangkok's most iconic destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, globally recognized for pioneering experiential destinations.
For over six decades, Siam Piwat has been renowned for creating iconic destinations and world-class experiences, continuously redefining Bangkok's retail landscape through award-winning developments that set new global benchmarks. Guided by creativity, innovation, and sustainability, the company continues to lead with a bold vision that inspire, engage, and delight customers from around the world, while creating long-term value for society, businesses, and future generations.
The Bureau of Wonders
The Bureau of Wonders is an innovative communications agency renowned for its expertise in public relations, events, content creation, and brand strategy. With a focus on luxury, fashion, retail, beauty, lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and the arts, we craft compelling narratives that resonate with an exclusive clientele across Southeast Asia's vibrant markets.
Siam Piwat