RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



During the call, they reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States and ways to enhance them in all fields of cooperation and joint coordination. They reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.



They also discussed promoting security and stability in the Middle East region and efforts to establish foundations of peace made by the two countries in the region and the world.