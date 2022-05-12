Marrakesh - Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides.

They met on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the international coalition against the terrorist organization (ISIS) in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of supporting and enhancing them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.