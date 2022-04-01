RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim paid an official visit to Finland.



During the visit, he met Pekka Haavisto, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs, to discuss the depth of relations between the two countries and their desire to strengthen them, and to commit themselves to a deeper strategic partnership to serve common interests.



He also met with Mika Lintila, Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs.



The meeting worked to promote and strengthen cooperation between both countries and build strategic partnerships that contribute to their common interests.



Saudi Arabia has historical and close relations with Finland across many fields and sectors.

