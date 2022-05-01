

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will discuss the possibility of supporting the Kingdom's $3 billion deposit in Pakistan's central bank by extending its term or through other options, a joint statement between the two countries said on Sunday.



According to the joint statement, Pakistan welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of crude oil products and oil derivatives.



The statement came after a visit by new Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to help support its foreign reserves.





