RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was elected as president of the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the period 2022-2023 on Wednesday.

The executive council will be chaired by the Saudi ambassador to the Netherlands and the Kingdom's permanent representative to the OPCW Ziyad bin Maashi Al-Attiyah.

The executive council consists of 41 OPCW member states that are elected by the conference of the states parties and rotate every two years.

The council supervises the activities of the technical secretariat and is responsible for promoting the effective implementation of and compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The selection of the Kingdom as chairman of the OPCW’s executive council comes in light of the continuous achievements it has made in international organizations

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).