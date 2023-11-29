The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) ( https://REA.gov.ng/ ) is the Implementing Agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyze economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians. The Agency was established under part IX, Sections 88- 89 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005. The REA is currently implementing the Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Capital Projects, Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), Solar Power Naija (SPN), Energizing Education Programme (EEP), Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), Energizing Agriculture Programme (EAP), Energy for All – Mass Rural Electrification and Research and Innovation Hub. Africa Mini Grids Programme, Derisking Sustainable Off-Grid Lighting Solutions and the Korean Energy Project. The Agency is responsible for creating an enabling environment for private sector-led projects, which includes conducting feasibility assessments, energy audits, enumeration, data analysis, identification of qualified private sector developers, and project stakeholder engagements. For enquiries, please contact the Rural Electrification Agency: info@rea.gov.ng

