ROSHI is a Singapore-based fintech transforming digital lending across Southeast Asia. Since launching its proprietary automated platform in March 2022, ROSHI instantly provides personalised loan options to borrowers by leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning. Currently facilitating home and personal loans through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI has assisted hundreds of consumers in obtaining loan approvals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - Singapore-Founded Fintech ROSHI published an in-depth analysis detailing what types of individuals relied on personal lending services to handle financial pressures over 2023's high inflation environment.By analysing 1st party application data on the profile features and product usage behaviours of the many residents who turned to ROSHI for personal loans to bridge income shortfalls last year, the report offers revealing perspectives on groups facing financial strains despite full-time employment amidst rising costs. Importantly, the report only shares anonymized insights with all personal identifying details protected, upholding strict data privacy standards."The data indicates that while Singapore maintains economic strengths overall, a large segment of middle income households still experienced cash flow stresses warranting temporary relief through personal loan products," commented Mr. Nada, ROSHI Founder."We believe responsible digital lending services can sustainably fill urgent personal finance gaps within prudent guardrails."ROSHI pledges to continue publishing anonymized yet transparent insights, to uphold understanding of evolving borrower experiences.The full findings are available at https://www.roshi.sg/consumer-lending-report-singapore/ Hashtag: #ROSHI

