1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series
1.1. ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
Additions
1. Gram (prev. Toncoin)
Deletions
1. Shiba Inu
After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 83.17%* (excluding stablecoins, which have 11.95% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 64.34%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.
The 90-day-average volume coverage for the first time since 2018 has dropped by over 10% compared to last quarter; This is due to Bitcoin and Ethereum's trading volume dropping by over 24% in Q2. There is currently no consistency on different leading crypto-volume-tracking sources (CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko). CoinGecko showed an abnormal trading volume of USDT between 1 April to 9 April, which is approximately 81,164 times the average volume of the remaining period in Q2. Based on the two sources mentioned above, the combined average trading volume of stablecoins within the top 19 rankings was approximately 1.88 to 2.01 times the aggregate volume of the IXCI constituents. *
Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.62T to USD2.43T (-7.29%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD108.17B to USD96.89B (-10.43%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 9.83% since the last review.
1.2 ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")
Additions
No addition
Deletions
No deletion
1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").
Additions
- Zcash
- Bitcoin Cash
Additions
- Zcash
- Monero
1.3 ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes
As of the cut-off date on 30th June 2026, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 84.53% and 15.47% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.
At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 86.12% and 13.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.
2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series
2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index
The number of constituents will remain at 5. Stablecoin comprises 11.95% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 97.42% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.
Additions
No addition
Deletions
No deletion
2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index
The number of constituents will decrease from 19 to 17 with 2 additions and 4 deletions.
Additions
- Canton
- Aster
- Aptos
- Polygon
- Arbitrum
- Cosmos
As a result of exchange review, 8 out of 10 Q1 selected exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:
Passed Exchanges
- Binance
- Pionex
- BitMart
- Bybit
- CoinW (ADDITION)
- LBank
- OrangeX (ADDITION)
- Gate.io
- Coinbase Exchange
- KuCoin
- MEXC
- Crypto.com Exchange
For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.
*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)
**The lower estimate of 1.88 times excludes CoinGecko's USDT volume data from 1–9 April 2026 because the reported average was approximately 81,164 times higher than the average recorded during the remaining review period from 10 April to 30 June 2026. The figures were therefore treated as an apparent data anomaly.
#As of 30thJune 2026, based on the past 90 days average
XXXX (ADDITION)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2026 Q2
4. Changes in IAC Members
IX Asia Indexes today announced Mr. Samuel Ho, a member of IX Asia Index Advisory Committee ("the Committee"), will retire today upon completion of his term.
Mr. Ho joined the Committee in July 2022 and has made valuable contributions to the development of IX Asia Indexes over the past four years. IX Asia Indexes and the Committee would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Ho and wish him well in his next endeavours.
Appendix 1
| Universe
| All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
| Selection Criteria
| Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
| Number of Constituents
| 19 in Q2 2026
| Launch Date
| 12th December 2018
| Base Date
| 3rd December 2018
| Base Value
| 1,000
| Reconstitution Rule
| If the coverage is below 75% or any of the constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
| Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
| Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
| Weighting Methodology
| Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
| Currency
| US Dollar
| Dissemination
| Every 5 seconds for 24x7
(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
| Website
| https://ix-index.com/
| Bloomberg Page
| IXCI
|
| Crypto
| 90-day-average-
Market Cap
| 90-day-average-
Volume
| Cut-off
Price
| Cumulative
Market Coverage
| Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
| 1
| Bitcoin
| $1,437,866,706,756
| $33,181,626,289
| $60138.38
| 59.26%
| 40.00%
| 2
| Ethereum
| $247,856,976,759
| $15,563,037,468
| $1610.21
| 69.47%
| 23.86%
| 3
| BNB
| $83,938,543,131
| $1,503,565,976
| $558.66
| 72.93%
| 9.25%
| 4
| XRP
| $80,628,679,921
| $2,074,528,476
| $1.0573
| 76.25%
| 8.08%
| 5
| Solana
| $46,493,085,103
| $3,834,022,970
| $74.95
| 78.17%
| 5.34%
| 6
| TRON
| $31,617,610,754
| $673,264,881
| $0.32
| 79.47%
| 3.74%
| 7
| Dogecoin
| $15,539,770,815
| $1,205,691,494
| $0.07
| 80.11%
| 1.54%
| 8
| Hyperliquid
| $13,104,476,721
| $618,560,420
| $66.82
| 80.65%
| 2.08%
| 9
| Cardano
| $8,112,001,743
| $453,258,115
| $0.15
| 80.99%
| 0.65%
| 10
| Zcash
| $7,388,518,126
| $744,232,164
| $407.17
| 81.29%
| 0.84%
| 11
| Bitcoin Cash
| $7,083,311,694
| $238,541,540
| $200.50
| 81.58%
| 0.49%
| 12
| Monero
| $6,633,996,866
| $125,041,958
| $315.86
| 81.86%
| 0.73%
| 13
| Chainlink
| $6,469,560,543
| $444,890,104
| $7.37
| 82.12%
| 0.66%
| 14
| Stellar
| $5,920,450,099
| $303,987,278
| $0.17
| 82.37%
| 0.73%
| 15
| Gram (prev. Toncoin)
| $4,378,562,527
| $270,757,814
| $1.60
| 82.55%
| 0.53%
| 16
| Litecoin
| $3,966,644,330
| $257,209,413
| $43.08
| 82.71%
| 0.41%
| 17
| Hedera
| $3,755,084,462
| $81,962,580
| $0.07
| 82.87%
| 0.38%
| 18
| Avalanche
| $3,667,916,247
| $273,645,491
| $6.66
| 83.02%
| 0.35%
| 19
| Sui
| $3,622,445,395
| $488,747,009
| $0.70
| 83.17%
| 0.35%
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
|
| Index Constituent
| ixCrypto 5 EW Index
| ixCrypto 5 SR Index
| ixCrypto 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto 10 SR Index
| ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto
Altcoin 10
SR Index
| 1
| Bitcoin
| 20.00%
| 48.19%
| 10.00%
| 38.53%
| -
| -
| 2
| Ethereum
| 20.00%
| 19.35%
| 10.00%
| 15.47%
| 10.00%
| 24.28%
| 3
| BNB
| 20.00%
| 12.04%
| 10.00%
| 9.63%
| 10.00%
| 15.12%
| 4
| XRP
| 20.00%
| 11.26%
| 10.00%
| 9.00%
| 10.00%
| 14.13%
| 5
| Solana
| 20.00%
| 9.16%
| 10.00%
| 7.32%
| 10.00%
| 11.49%
| 6
| TRON
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 6.12%
| 10.00%
| 9.61%
| 7
| Dogecoin
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.92%
| 10.00%
| 6.16%
| 8
| Hyperliquid
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 4.56%
| 10.00%
| 7.16%
| 9
| Cardano
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 2.55%
| 10.00%
| 4.01%
| 10
| Zcash
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 2.90%
| 10.00%
| 4.55%
| 11
| Bitcoin Cash
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.49%
| Crypto
| 90-day-average Crypto
Market Cap
| 90-day-average Crypto
Volume
| Index Level
| Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
| Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
| Bitcoin
| $1,437,866,706,756
| $33,181,626,289
| 15571.77
| 50.00%
| 86.12%
| Ethereum
| $247,856,976,759
| $15,563,037,468
| 15028.08
| 50.00%
| 13.88%
As of 30 June 2026
|
| Crypto
| 90-day-average- Market Cap
| 90-day-average-
volume
| Cut-off
Price
| Cumulative
Market Coverage
| Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
| 1
| Tether USDt
| $187,565,841,419
| $83,408,963,286
| $0.9985
| 7.73%
| 40.00%
| 2
| USDC
| $76,630,801,831
| $22,038,364,189
| $0.9996
| 10.89%
| 40.00%
| 3
| Ethena USDe
| $4,627,650,536
| $89,450,803
| $0.9982
| 11.08%
| 7.55%
| 4
| World Liberty Financial USD
| $4,489,626,107
| $1,369,918,606
| $0.9988
| 11.27%
| 7.86%
| 5
| PayPal USD
| $3,364,115,225
| $100,532,612
| $0.9997
| 11.41%
| 4.59%
| Crypto
| 90-day-average-
Market Cap
| 90-day-average-
volume
| Cut-off
Price
| Cumulative
Market Coverage
| Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
| 1
| Ethereum
| $247,857,000,000
| $15,563,037,468
| $1610.21
| 10.21%
| 40.00%
| 2
| Solana
| $46,493,085,103
| $3,834,022,970
| $74.95
| 12.13%
| 20.15%
| 3
| TRON
| $31,617,610,754
| $673,264,881
| $0.32
| 13.43%
| 14.09%
| 4
| Hyperliquid
| $13,104,476,721
| $618,560,421
| $66.82
| 13.97%
| 7.83%
| 5
| Cardano
| $8,112,001,743
| $453,258,116
| $0.15
| 14.31%
| 2.45%
| 6
| Chainlink
| $6,469,560,543
| $444,890,104
| $7.37
| 14.57%
| 2.48%
| 7
| Canton
| $5,891,138,882
| $20,485,763
| $0.15
| 14.82%
| 2.62%
| 8
| Gram (prev. Toncoin)
| $4,378,562,527
| $270,757,815
| $1.60
| 15.00%
| 2.00%
| 9
| Hedera
| $3,755,084,462
| $81,962,580
| $0.07
| 15.15%
| 1.44%
| 10
| Avalanche
| $3,667,916,247
| $273,645,491
| $6.66
| 15.30%
| 1.33%
| 11
| Sui
| $3,622,445,395
| $488,747,009
| $0.70
| 15.45%
| 1.32%
| 12
| NEAR Protocol
| $2,271,737,560
| $380,837,868
| $1.86
| 15.55%
| 1.12%
| 13
| Mantle
| $2,028,115,299
| $71,242,995
| $0.43
| 15.63%
| 0.66%
| 14
| Polkadot
| $1,959,570,963
| $140,076,084
| $0.82
| 15.71%
| 0.65%
| 15
| Aster
| $1,713,931,690
| $125,425,273
| $0.63
| 15.78%
| 0.78%
| 16
| Internet Computer
| $1,396,740,158
| $83,170,081
| $2.20
| 15.84%
| 0.56%
| 17
| Ethereum Classic
| $1,288,536,326
| $52,402,700
| $7.13
| 15.89%
| 0.52%
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price; the arrangement of order may not be the same as the 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and Bloomberg Page IXCI
The vendor tickers are shown below:
| Index Name
| Bloomberg Ticker
| NASDAQ
| Reuters Ticker
|
| Real-time
| Delayed
|
|
| ixCrypto Index
| IXCI
| IXCI2
| .IXCI
| .IXCI
| ixBitcoin Index
| IXCBI
| IXCBI2
| .IXBI
| .IXBI1
| ixEthereum Index
| IXCEI
| IXCEI2
| .IXEI
| .IXEI1
For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series and EOD indexes, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes
For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.
For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com
Hashtag: #ixCrypto
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee
IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.
IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 UKAS certification.
Website: https://ix-index.com/
Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm
About IX Crypto Indexes
The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real-time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI
IX Capital International