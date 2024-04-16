As one of the premier global platforms, the biennial SIWW gathers thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, cities, utilities, and industry to share knowledge and best practices on innovative water, coastal and flood solutions, and foster partnerships to tackle urban water and associated climate challenges. Organised by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency and Singapore's Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, SIWW flagship programmes include the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize, Leaders Roundtable and Summit, Water Convention, Water Expo, Thematic and Business Forums and Technical Site Visits. The 10th edition of SIWW will be held from 18 to 22 June 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, alongside CleanEnviro Summit Singapore organised by Singapore's National Environment Agency.

Launched in 2008 to honour outstanding contributions by individuals or organisations towards solving the world's water problems by developing or applying innovative technologies, or implementing policies and programmes which benefit humanity, the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize is the highlight of the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW). Named after Singapore's first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize laureate receives a certificate, a gold medallion and S$300,000 sponsored by the Temasek Foundation, at the award ceremony held during SIWW.

