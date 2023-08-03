NPN is the visionary pioneers of experiential technology, harnessing the power of augmented reality, mixed reality, extended reality, artificial intelligence, volumetric video, and holographic marvels. For over 14 years, NPN has been dedicated to crafting extraordinary and unforgettable interactions that transcend the boundaries of reality. NPN redefine interactions and reshape user experiences, setting brands apart in a homogenised market. NPN's expertise lies in blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital realms, seamlessly integrating technology into the fabric of everyday life, revolutionising the way brands engage with their audience. NPN is steadfastly committed to creating immersive and captivating user experiences, especially in today's rapidly evolving landscape where audiences seek meaningful connections with brands. In an era where interactions have shifted to digital platforms, user experience has become more crucial than ever before. By placing the user at the center of our creations, NPN craft experiences that resonate deeply, leaving a lasting impression on every individual who engages with our solutions. Over the years, NPN's journey has been marked by successful partnerships with industry leaders such as Singtel, Klook, Genki Sushi, and many more.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.