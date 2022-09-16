As central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates in their efforts to curb inflation, the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023, according to a new study by the World Bank. It also warned of a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies that would do them lasting harm.

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike next week, according to a Reuters poll of economists released on Tuesday. According to Nomura's economists, a 100 basis-point rate hike is the most likely outcome during the September 20-21 FOMC meeting. Last week, the European Central Bank announced a 75-basis-point interest rate rise, and it “expects to raise interest rates further, because inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period.”

It’s “absolutely necessary” for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates, Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said.

“A pivot to further tighten monetary policy has been necessary, as history has taught us that these issues will only be exacerbated if we delay action,” Bloomberg reported quoting Makhlouf as saying.

“Recent tightening of monetary and fiscal policies will likely prove helpful in reducing inflation,” said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s Acting Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions. “But because they are highly synchronous across countries, they could be mutually compounding in tightening financial conditions and steepening the global growth slowdown."

"Policymakers in emerging market and developing economies need to stand ready to manage the potential spillovers from globally synchronous tightening of policies,” Kose said.

Yet the currently expected trajectory of interest-rate increases and other policy actions may not be sufficient to bring global inflation back down to levels seen before the pandemic, the World Bank noted. Investors expect central banks to raise global monetary-policy rates to almost 4% through 2023 an increase of more than 2 percentage points over their 2021 average.

“Global growth is slowing sharply, with further slowing likely as more countries fall into recession. My deep concern is that these trends will persist, with long-lasting consequences that are devastating for people in emerging market and developing economies,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

According to Kose, there is a narrow path for the global economy to escape recession and possibly have a soft landing. But there are strong reasons to worry too.

“There are two important reasons to worry about the possibility of a global recession. The first reason is that prior to global recessions, you see weakness in the global economy. When you look at recent activity indicators, you see a very sharp deceleration in global output. In fact, we are experiencing the steepest slowdown in activity that we have seen prior to any previous global recession,” Kose said.

"The second important reason [is] when you have a global recession, you see broad-based weakness in the main engines of the global economy (in this case, of course, the US, the Euro area and China), and when you look at the economies since the beginning of the year, you see that they have been slowing and, in some cases, slowing sharply," he added.

World Bank Group President Malpass, said: “To achieve low inflation rates, currency stability and faster growth, policymakers could shift their focus from reducing consumption to boosting production. Policies should seek to generate additional investment and improve productivity and capital allocation, which are critical for growth and poverty reduction.”

Concerted action required

The various policy engines including central banks, fiscal authorities and other economic policymakers should come together in the fight against inflation, the World Bank noted.

Central banks must communicate policy decisions clearly while safeguarding their independence. This could help anchor inflation expectations and reduce the degree of tightening needed.

Fiscal authorities will need to carefully calibrate the withdrawal of fiscal support measures while ensuring consistency with monetary-policy objectives.

Other economic policymakers will need to join in the fight against inflation by coming up with policy measures need to help increase labor-force participation and reduce price pressures, boosting the global supply of commodities and strengthening global trade networks.

