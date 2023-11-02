Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry to transform Qatar's social and economic future. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities and industry experts. For media-related inquiries, don't hesitate to get in touch with QRDI at qrdi@qrdi.org.qa Follow QRDI on Facebook - Instagram - LinkedIn - Website

Panel discussion (from left to right): Dr. Francis Yeoh, Senior Advisor, QRDI Council, David Luong, Senior Manager IT – Digital Systems & Projects, MATAR, Nada M. Al-Olaqi, RDI Program Director, QRDI Council, Dr. Soud K. Al-Thani, Director of Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department at Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change | Opening remarks by Hind A. Zaki, International Partnerships Director, QRDI Council | Event attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Singapore Saoud bin Jassim Al Jufairi

