Discover Exclusive Deals and Indulge in Luxurious Beauty and Wines & Spirits
Get ready for an extraordinary shopping experience as everything beauty and wines & spirits is accompanied by an incredible array of sitewide vouchers and exclusive promotions. Brace yourself for the ultimate splurge season and indulge in your heart's desires, whether you're a beauty enthusiast or a connoisseur of fine taste.
Secure your discount codes below and unlock the door to limitless savings that will captivate your senses and elevate your lifestyle.
| Mega Brands Festival (For Non-Travellers)
| From 10 - 31 July 2023
| Code
| Description
| JULMBF12
| 12% off* with min. spend S$300, capped at S$50
| JULMBF15
| 15% off* with min. spend S$400, capped at S$100
Beauty Sale from 10 July to 16 July
Experience the allure of self-care like never before with beauty products like the enchanting [Beauty Set] Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Treatment Lotion 200ml Set from Estée Lauder, retailing at an irresistible price of just S$189, offering an incredible 35% off the regular price of S$291. Shiseido fans can also look forward to the [Beauty Set] SHISEIDO Ultimate Power Trio Set and delight in a radiant complexion retailing at just S$215, 48% off its usual price of S$410. And don’t forget to experience the ultimate velvety matte finish with the [Beauty Set] Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Set from M.A.C. Delight in the pout-worthy set featuring a collection of M.A.C Cosmetics' iconic Powder Kiss Velvet Blur and Lustre Lipstick - Oh Yes and achieve a flawless, velvety pout that lasts all day, all at an unbeatable price of S$48, with a generous 50% off the regular retail price of S$96.
Liquor Deals from 17 July to 23 July
In addition to the captivating beauty offerings, indulge in the sophistication and elegance of the finest wines & spirits at slashed prices from 17 July to 23 July. Discover a curated selection of exceptional alcoholic beverages, ranging from exquisite champagnes to convenient packages of sake and more.
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury beverages and savour the essence of refined taste with the [Bundle] 2x The Balvenie 12-Year Old Doublewood Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML, going at S$224, 20% off the regular S$280 retail price. For those looking to elevate their whisky collection, take home the [Bundle] 2x Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML + 2 Glenfiddich 18-Year Old Miniature 50ml at just S$336, 27% off its usual price of S$460. And experience the pinnacle of sake craftsmanship with the [Bundle of 3] Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 23 at just S$318, 35% off its usual price of S$486.
Ignite Your Shopping Spree with the Electronics & July PayDay Extravaganza
Non-travellers can also get in on the excitement of their July payday and indulge in a shopping spree like no other with the electrifying Electronics and July PayDay Sale. From 24 July till the end of July, explore irresistible deals as part of the Mega Brands Festival and get your hands on the hottest electronic gadgets from brands like Nintendo, Lenovo, Oculus and more at a bargain.
Check out the codes below and be a part of the July PayDay Sale!
| Mega Brand Festival - Electronics & July PayDay Sale (For Non-Travellers)
| From 24 - 31 July 2023
| Code
| Description
| JULPAYDAY12
| 12% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$30
| JULPAYDAY18
| 18% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$100
| JULTECH8
| 8% off^ min. spend S$700, capped at S$60
^Applicable to electronics category only.
Embark on a digital adventure and immerse yourself in the world of incredible savings and cutting-edge technology. Explore deals and discounts on advanced skincare technology like the Ya-Man Bloom WR Star (ACE Pro). Elevate your beauty routine and experience professional-grade results from the comfort of your home at a discounted price of S$753.48, 32% off its regular price of S$1,110.28. Also, expect items like the Bose Sport Earbuds to go at S$184.26, an exciting 33% off its usual price of S$276.85.
Up Your Chances of Being a Changi Millionaire
Prepare to be captivated by a world of unbeatable savings and dive head-first into a shopping spree like no other with the Mega Brand Festival. With all the luck now in Changi, spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi using Changi Pay and quadruple your chances of being a Changi Millionaire to win S$1M or a Porsche Macan!
To kickstart your shopping adventure, don't miss out on the exclusive offer for new iShopChangi users. Slash another S$20 off your first purchase when you spend a minimum of S$79 by simply entering the code
Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre. No minimum spend is required.
https://www.facebook.com/iShopChangi
https://www.instagram.com/ishopchangi
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
iShopChangi
iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.
iShopChangi