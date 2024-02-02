In celebration of this significant accomplishment and in recognition of the hard work and dedication of its entire team, Pollisum Engineering is excited to announce an all-inclusive Overseas Incentive Trip planned for 2024. This company-wide excursion is a testament to Pollisum's commitment to its employees, extending an invitation to each of its approximately 300 staff members, including migrant workers, in a grand gesture of appreciation and unity.
The Overseas Incentive Trip reflects Pollisum Engineering's ethos of inclusivity and recognition of every team member's contribution. It follows the company's recent certification as a Great Place to Work in 2023, a title earned through its employees' positive feedback, with 93% proudly associating themselves with the organisation. This acknowledgement underscores the employees' confidence in the company's leadership and its efforts to cultivate a supportive and progressive work environment.
Founded in 1984, Pollisum Engineering has evolved from a crane mechanical repair firm into a One-Stop Integrated Service Provider, serving diverse sectors with its leasing & sales of heavy lift vehicles, fabrication, marine services, and more. The company boasts an impressive fleet of lorry cranes, rough terrain cranes, and crawler cranes, complemented by a dynamic and vibrant team. Its focus on customer relationships positions it not only as an industry leader but also as a pioneer in fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.
Pollisum's focus for the future remains steadfast on growth, innovation, and maintaining its status as an employer of choice in Singapore's competitive business landscape.
Pollisum Engineering Pte Ltd
