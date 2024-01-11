





SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 January 2024 - Leading global technology company OPPO launched the 2024 edition of its global mobile photography competition – the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards. As OPPO's open platform to encourage excellence in mobile photography, the yearly competition celebrates imagination and creativity through amazing photos captured with OPPO smartphones around the world.

This year's competition features a world-class judging panel including members of the prestigious Magnum Photos, several Hasselblad Masters, a National Geographic photographer, alongside more iconic figures who will be judging entries for the chance to win a grand prize of USD 24,000 and international exposure opportunities for their creative work.





"Through nonstop innovation in imaging technology, OPPO continues to break through the limitations of mobile photography," said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of OPPO. "With the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards, we hope to inspire more smartphone users around the world to unleash their imagination to create unforgettable masterpieces."





Empower and Inspire: A New Phase for the OPPO imagine IF Awards





The imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 features nine different entry categories, covering Landscape, Portrait, Colours, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection. Each category aims to inspire users to share their most compelling stories and emotions captured through the lens of OPPO smartphones.







In order to bring diverse perspectives and extensive experience to the competition, OPPO has invited Steve McCurry, one of the most iconic figures in contemporary photography, together with National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita, Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, Magnum Photos member Alec Soth, and other renowned photographers to join the judging panel for the final round of this year's competition.







This year's awards include a grand prize of USD 24,000 for the winner of the OPPO imagine IF Master (Gold Award) plus the opportunity to showcase their entries at international exhibition such as Paris Photo and sign with OPPO to become an OPPO Photographer with priority access to special events.





Four OPPO Silver Awards, ten OPPO Bronze Awards, and five Youth Special Awards will also be on offer, alongside four Honorable Mentions in each of the nine categories, reflecting OPPO's commitment to recognizing a wide breadth of photographic talent. Winners across all categories will receive generous prize money, the latest OPPO devices, as well as opportunities for international exposure.





To help participants bring out the best in their photography, OPPO also runs several events like OPPO imagine IF Workshop, OPPO imagine IF Community, and OPPO imagine IF Academy, bringing participants opportunities to engage with some of the world's top photographers, learn new photography skills, and discuss the latest ideas in mobile imaging with peers.





Sparking Creativity with a Revolution in Mobile Photography





In 2023, the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards attracted more than 700,000 entries from OPPO users based in 51 countries and regions. As the only smartphone brand participating in Paris Photo 2023, OPPO also presented a series of exceptional images, including the works of world-class photographers and the winning works from the 2023 OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards, bringing the imagination and creativity of mobile photographers to a wider audience.







The OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 are now open to submissions until 24:00 UTC+8 on July 28, 2024. For more information, please visit the official event website at https://imagine-if.oppo.com/en/ . OPPO welcomes all mobile photographers to join this exciting opportunity to explore their artistic expression and bring their creativity to life through OPPO smartphones.

