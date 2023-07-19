Since its establishment in 2006, OOm has emerged as a force in the realms of e-commerce and digital marketing, earning the position as one of the industry's leading enterprises. OOm also attained the distinguished status of a 2023 Premier Google Partner. This recognition places OOm in the league of the top 3% of Google's esteemed partners in Singapore. As a trusted PSG vendor, OOm offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing and e-commerce development services, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. At its core, OOm is a full-fledged digital agency that specialises in crafting bespoke campaigns for clients through services such as Search Engine Optimisation ( SEO ), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Management (SMM), Content Creation, and Web Design & Development, and more.

In this new category, OOm showcased its prowess by securing both the Silver and Local Hero awards. This accomplishment solidifies OOm's position as an agency at the forefront of eCommerce marketing solutions.For the second consecutive year, OOm earned the reputable title of "Local Hero" for the Digital Agency of the Year award. This recognition acknowledges the agency's expertise in providing digital solutions and strategies that meet clients' marketing and advertising needs.

Elevating their achievement from last year, OOm secured the Gold award for "Independent Agency of the Year". This category is open to all independent digital agencies in Singapore with diverse specialisations, excluding those affiliated with agency networks, holding companies, or conglomerates.

