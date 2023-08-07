The launch marks ONYX Hospitality Group's strong foothold in the hotel business across Southeast Asia, showcasing its readiness to compete with global brands.BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 7 August 2023 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels & resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, continues its ultimate vision to establish itself as "The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia." The Group is poised to expand its international presence in line with a strategic plan that takes advantage of the vigorously resurgent global tourism and service industry.
Exciting news awaits travellers from around the globe as the highly anticipated ultimate luxury destination, Amari Raaya Maldives, celebrates its successful grand opening event. The resort promises an unparalleled experience for discerning tourists. Opening this August, the resort signifies ONYX Hospitality Group's bold expansion into the prestigious luxury lifestyle resort market. With this strategic move, ONYX is continuously broadening its business hotel portfolio, setting a new standard of excellence in the realm of high-end hospitality.
Catering to tourists from across the globe, the newly launched Amari Raaya Maldives by the Group promises to be the finest luxury resort in the Maldives, aiming to provide an unforgettable experience. This exciting venture marks a significant expansion of ONYX Hospitality Group's business hotel portfolio as it ventures into the thriving luxury lifestyle resort market.
According to ONYX Hospitality Group's CEO, Yuthachai Charanachitta, the Amari Raaya Maldives project represents the most substantial investment in the Indian Ocean region this year. The Panchshil Group, a renowned luxury real estate developer with a rich history of creating high-end residential properties, IT Parks, office spaces specially customized for a special economic zone (SEZ), hotels, convention centres, and luxury department stores, has entrusted ONYX Hospitality Group with the responsibility of managing the prestigious Amari Raaya Maldives.
He continued, "The Indian Ocean region is renowned for its stunning natural beaches, making it an ideal location for the development of luxury resorts. It has become a highly sought-after destination for tourists from around the world. Among the key target markets for this region are Russia, Germany, India, United Kingdom, USA, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the potential for attracting Chinese tourists is also highly promising as the country gradually opens to international travel. The distribution strategy of Amari Raaya Maldives is focused on achieving a balanced distribution between wholesale and retail segments. Our top five target markets stand out due to our strategic price positioning and the exceptional and exclusive resort experiences we offer."
In 2023, ONYX Hospitality Group has outlined a key strategy to drive significant expansion in the hotel, resort, and serviced apartment business. This expansion plan encompasses both domestic and international markets, with an ambitious target revenue of 8.8 billion baht. The vision guiding this growth initiative is to establish itself as "The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia." The Group's working principle revolves around the promise of providing 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality' by crafting exceptional business strategies and fostering successful collaborations with partners and allies throughout the organization's journey. As a result, this approach has garnered immense trust from renowned partners, both at home and abroad, enabling the creation of sustainable and enduringly prosperous ventures.
ONYX Hospitality Group is firmly grounded in its belief in expertise and profound market knowledge within the Southeast Asian region and numerous countries across the Asia-Pacific area. Benefiting from over five decades of valuable business experience and the exceptional skills of its management team, the company maintains a robust database to support its operations and decision-making processes.
Additionally, the Group boasts a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to various market segments, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence. These hotel brands range from luxurious offerings targeting the upscale segment to hotels designed for tourists seeking a lifestyle infused with convenience. Moreover, the company operates sophisticated serviced apartments strategically located in bustling business districts and residential areas, catering to the needs of both short and long-term stays, whether for leisure or business purposes.
Presently, ONYX Hospitality Group holds ownership and management of hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments. The Company currently oversees 44 service locations, encompassing a wide range of domestic and international destinations, namely Thailand, Malaysia, China including Hong Kong, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Lao PDR.
To solidify its leadership in hotel, resort, and serviced apartment management in Southeast Asia, ONYX Hospitality Group also emphasizes management under three core areas that reflect the strengths of ONYX. The company's "Tailored Approach to Hospitality" consists of the following:
The first approach reflects ONYX's profound expertise in the Southeast Asian market and comprehensive understanding of the region's tourism industry. The company operates with highly efficient work styles and management systems that adhere to international standards. What sets ONYX apart is its flexibility, enabling seamless adjustments to meet the diverse business needs of all stakeholders involved. The commitment to finding win-win solutions is achieved through strategically focused investments, lean and efficient operations, and the provision of internationally acclaimed levels of service that can adapt to changing market dynamics.
Under the vision of "A Tailored Approach to Hospitality," ONYX Hospitality Group revolves around cultivating long-term partnerships that foster mutual growth, in line with the current business trend where investors seek alliances with strong brands to leverage each other's potential. ONYX strategically utilizes its extensive regional network to connect with both domestic and international investors, earning their trust and confidence in the process.
ONYX showcases the exceptional quality and diversity of ONYX Hospitality Group's three main portfolio brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama. Each brand is renowned for its high quality and comprehensive coverage of all target groups, excelling in satisfying diverse customer needs. The company places significant emphasis on continuously developing and upholding brand standards to ensure competitiveness in the fiercely competitive market. Through their distinctive and unique features, these brands maintain a prominent position in the industry, standing out from competitors and making their products attractive to both partners and end consumers, contributing to the company's ongoing success.
With these three approaches at the core of its operations, ONYX Hospitality Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and solidifying its position as a leader in Southeast Asia's dynamic and competitive hospitality industry.
The latest addition to the portfolio, Amari Raaya Maldives, perfectly embodies the company's core values and business principles. Located on a private island in the serene Raa Atoll, this exquisite resort is just a convenient 45-minute seaplane journey away from Velana International Airport. Drawing inspiration from its breath-taking natural surroundings and the vast expanse of the ocean, Amari Raaya Maldives offers a haven of tranquillity, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It promises a paradisiacal experience, where guests can indulge in relaxation and embark on adventures amidst the beauty of nature. Each villa at Amari Raaya Maldives is thoughtfully designed to offer unobstructed views of the boundless deep blue ocean, stretching as far as the eye can see. Guests have the luxury to choose between beachfront villas or villas situated in the middle of the ocean.
Amari Raaya Maldives offers a total of 187 villas, each providing a range of options to suit individual preferences. Guests can choose from private beach villas, overwater pool villas, or adjoining family villas. Regardless of the villa type chosen, all guests will find themselves enveloped by the pristine beauty of nature. Every room at the resort offers unobstructed views of the breath-taking Raa Atoll waters, creating a serene and rejuvenating sanctuary for guests. Each space is meticulously designed with a blend of style and personality, ensuring a memorable and delightful stay. The resort is nestled amidst the splendour of vibrant coral reefs and embraced by the lush foliage of palm trees in the undamaged tropical forest.
Amari Raaya Maldives is dedicated to providing guests with extraordinary moments, allowing them to celebrate special occasions through a diverse range of unforgettable activities, from snorkelling, offering an opportunity to witness the spectacular coral reefs up close, to water skiing, jet skiing and wakeboarding. For a dash of excitement and exhilaration, a thrilling zip line adventure awaits in the kid's club. For guests looking for a leisurely yet engaging experience, the resort offers options like mini-golf, paddle tennis, archery and badminton. Nature enthusiasts can opt for a delightful discovery walk through the serene mangrove forest on a designated nature trail.
Following a day filled with invigorating outdoor adventures, there's no better way to unwind and relieve stress than indulging in the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at Maai Spa. Here, guests can experience a profound sense of holistic healing, nurturing both the body and mind. For those seeking moments of pure joy, an unrivalled culinary journey awaits at one of the eight restaurants available. Each restaurant boasts its own unique décor style and atmosphere, providing a diverse and exceptional dining experience for every palate.
Interwoven into the resort experience is the captivating tale of Seb's Adventure, a fictional artist who made the island his temporary home and left an indelible mark on its design and activities. The resort boasts a dedicated Arts & Craft studio, offering workshops and activities hosted by local artists for guests' enjoyment. Throughout the island, remnants of Seb's life can be found, including his ship and three watch towers that rise above the lush grounds, adding an adventurous touch to the serene landscape.
Amari Raaya Maldives is the perfect destination for couples, families, or friends seeking a unique and unforgettable experience together. This tranquil island paradise boasts breath-taking natural beauty both on the water and in the forest, surrounded by a vibrant community and rich cultural heritage. It's the ideal place to escape and create lasting memories.
In August 2023, Amari Raaya Maldives opens its doors to tourists, and we are thrilled to announce a special treat to mark this momentous occasion. As part of our exclusive opening offer, we are delighted to extend a very special 40% discount for the first travellers to the castaway island.
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to be among the first to experience our exquisite paradise island destination, which has never been visited before. With up to 40% off stays, this offer includes complimentary transfers for two people, a 30-minute private photo shoot to capture your cherished memories, and a memorable group sunset cruise, creating the perfect setting for an unforgettable vacation. Terms and conditions apply.
Make the most of this limited-time offer, available between 1st August to 23rd December 2023, and embark on a journey of tranquillity and natural beauty. Discover the serenity of our private island in the serene Raa Atoll and immerse yourself in the pristine waters and lush surroundings.
For reservations and more information, please visit the official website of Amari Raaya Maldives atwww.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers.
About ONYX Hospitality Group
ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.
Visit the website at www.onyx-hospitality.com for more information or contact onyx.pr@onyx-hospitality.com
ONYX