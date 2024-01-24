ONYX Hospitality Group is a well-established and leading hotel management company with a strong presence and reputation in the global travel market. With more than five decades of experience, ONYX Hospitality Group prides itself on its ability to bridge the best of Asian hospitality practices with global business precision - with the brand promise 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality'. ONYX Hospitality Group's commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and providing top-notch services is at the heart of its operations. At the core of ONYX's business model is a dedication to offering outstanding customer service, a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism, and a focus on adapting to the ever-evolving dynamics of the global travel industry.

