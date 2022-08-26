Social media
Video
Video
Global
August 26, 2022
INFLATION

Fed's Powell sees inflation fight lasting 'some time,' warns of economic pain

Fed's Powell sees inflation fight lasting 'some time,' warns of economic pain
Fed's Powell sees inflation fight lasting 'some time,' warns of economic pain
LNG

Global LNG: Asia LNG price hits record high ahead of Nord Stream outage

Global LNG: Asia LNG price hits record high ahead of Nord Stream outage
Global LNG: Asia LNG price hits record high ahead of Nord Stream outage
REAL ESTATE

Denmark limits rent increases to help households

Denmark limits rent increases to help households
Denmark limits rent increases to help households
METALS

Copper hits eight-week high on sliding stocks and energy crisis

Copper hits eight-week high on sliding stocks and energy crisis
Copper hits eight-week high on sliding stocks and energy crisis
GRAINS

Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited

Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
EMPLOYMENT

Thailand hikes minimum wage for first time in over 2 yrs

Thailand hikes minimum wage for first time in over 2 yrs
Thailand hikes minimum wage for first time in over 2 yrs
DEFENSE

China military conducted drills around Taiwan recently

China military conducted drills around Taiwan recently
China military conducted drills around Taiwan recently
FOREX

Indian rupee eases for three straight weeks as oil resurgence weighs

Indian rupee eases for three straight weeks as oil resurgence weighs
Indian rupee eases for three straight weeks as oil resurgence weighs
PRECIOUS METALS

Gold falls as investors await Powell's speech at central bankers' meet

Gold falls as investors await Powell's speech at central bankers' meet
Gold falls as investors await Powell's speech at central bankers' meet