So according to the World Gold Council, in 11 cases out of 15, the position of funds grew in the first quarter of the last 15 years—funds bought gold in January, February and March. The seasonality in the changes of gold prices is justified in 75-80% of cases. Therefore, investors and traders use it extensively in their trades. But even though sometimes seasonality works quite accurately, it should never be the sole basis for deciding whether to buy or sell gold.

'According to Gold Demand Trends Q2 2023 published by the World Gold Council, India was the world's largest consumer of gold in 2022, buying 601 tonnes of gold, accounting for 28% of global jewellery consumption, with China slightly behind at 598 tonnes,' said Kar Yong Ang. The situation with the demand for gold jewellery in China is similar. Investors are inclined to buy gold after the U.S. FOMC meeting in December According to the Commitments of Traders (COT) bulletins before the December meeting of the U.S. FOMC, most investors were pessimistic about gold—with 87% of futures traders taking neutral or bearish positions. As a reminder, the seasonal interim low occurred between 15 and 20 December, corresponding with the date of the last FOMC meeting of the year. Gold ETF flows is one more component that correlates perfectly with the already mentioned ones.

