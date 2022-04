North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast towards the sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said on Sunday.

The projectiles, launched from the Hamhung region at around 6 p.m. the previous day, flew 110 km at the apogee of 25 km with maximum speed under Mach 4, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)