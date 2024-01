Nexif Ratch Energy, a joint venture company owned 51% by Nexif Energy of Singapore and 49% by Ratch Group of Thailand, headquartered in Singapore with country offices presently in Australia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. It has a portfolio of over 3,900 MW under ownership and management across Southeast Asia and Australia. The new platform is set for fast growth benefitting from Nexif Energy's and Ratch's proven power expertise and track record as it converts the pipeline and adds new projects.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2024 - Nexif Ratch Energy Investments Pte. Ltd. () is pleased to announce its successful acquisition of the 30 MW Minh Luong run-of-river hydro power plant with peak hour storage located in Lao Cai province, Vietnam. The acquisition contributes to strengthening the Nexif Ratch Energy portfolio's growth path in renewables and will create a stable and recurring income through a long term PPA.The plant, developed and constructed by the seller - Nam Tien Group, has been commercially operating since April 2018 with its electricity generation purchased by a subsidiary of state-owned electricity company EVN through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.said:added:stated:Hashtag: #NexifRatch

© Press Release 2023

