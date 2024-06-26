Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited ("The Group", Hong Kong stock code: 0017) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. A premium brand infused with a unique personality best defined by The Artisanal Movement, New World Group's core business areas include property development, property investment and other strategic operations in Greater China, especially the Greater Bay Area, with a total asset value of approximately HK$470.2 billion as at 31 December 2023. The Group has an effective interest of approximately 75% in New World Department Store China Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 0825) and wholly owns New World China Land Limited.

