HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 August 2023 - The annual signature event, Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF), concluded today at Cyberport. The three-day event (25-27 August 2023) featured 90 speakers and more than 3,500 attendees participated physically and online. DELF is one of the activities celebrating the 20th anniversary of Cyberport and an important part of the "Happy Hong Kong" Campaign which aims to provide a diverse local entertainment experience for the general public.This year's edition of DELF is themed "Power Up! When Entertainment Goes Beyond 3oundaries". DELF brought together international and local experts and artists to discuss the latest trends in the digital entertainment industry and provided insights on how digital entertainment experiences in arts, education, sports, and lifestyle are evolving in the era of Web3. The four experience zones featured in DELF, namelyArtainment, Edutainment, Sportainment, and LOHAS, including a catwalk fashion show powered by Cyberport's community startup Ubivox and Vivienne Tam, Heart Resonance, an AI-driven immersive art installation, painting experience of the HTC VIVE VR Solutions crossover with Hong Kong's renowned Aurora Painter Bernard Wong, a blockchain-based platform Moxy.io - eSPORTS FOR ALL, DroneSoccer, Sportopia and more, providing visitors with an amazing experience to immerse themselves in extraordinary digital entertainment creations from various fields. They showcased groundbreaking digital technologies from local technology companies in their respective areas and offered exclusive opportunities for the general public, industry professionals, and esports enthusiasts to experience real-life applications of innovative technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality.There were also immersive experiences like VAR BOX - OverKill & NBA BOX - Three point contest, NEXXCREATE AIGC Zone, the School of Creative Media, City University of Hong Kong: SIG playful Media 2023, Appreciator.io - Hong Kong's First Healing themed immersive ArtTech experience "The Catharsis" Cyberport Startup Alumni Association (CSAA) Generative AI Experience Zone, ABSG SportsTech Conference, and ER Marvel Snappers Assemble. Through various interactive showcases, DELF demonstrated the possibilities of Web3 and the profound impact of the digital entertainment industry.Cyberport also introduced the 'Play-to-Earn' programme, where visitors could redeem attractive prizes with points they earned after completing missions in various digital entertainment experiences. DELF offered the public the opportunity to experience a new realm of entertainment at Cyberport that crossed beyond the boundaries of reality and virtuality., said, "Cyberport serves as a hub for digital technology innovation and aims to drive the growth of both the local and international digital entertainment industry. DELF is a global forum dedicated to fostering the development and innovation of the digital entertainment industry, offering valuable insights into the vibrancy of the industry. We are delighted with the success of DELF, which brings together industry leaders to explore how various sectors can harness the potential of Web3 and leverage the immense opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, thus enlightening the public on how digital entertainment has evolved in the Web3 era. We are very grateful for the Government's support in integrating DELF as part of the "Happy Hong Kong" campaign. We also recognise the special significance of this year's DELF as it coincides with Cyberport's 20th anniversary, promoting participation from different sectors of society and giving people the opportunity to experience the positive impact of technology on their lives."Web3 Living Lab grandly opened during DELF, providing a platform for enterprises to showcase their solutions and applications, and for community members to learn and collaborate. The Web3 Living Lab supports application and adoption of Web3 technologies, promotes business innovation, brings the Web3 community together for knowledge sharing and experimentation, and raises public awareness of Web3 development. Cyberport invites the general public and industry professionals to visit and understand more about the related developments.The 6th Hong Kong Projection Mapping Festival and the HKITDA AI Art Tech Concert were held on the same day. Featuring interactive exhibitions and workshops, the Hong Kong Projection Mapping Festival also offered visitors a hands-on experience in creating the projection installations, offering a unique visual experience in the imaginative and creative world of light and shadow. Through the integration of innovative AI technology, the "Sports and Art Taiment Carnival" presented a captivating spectacle that vividly illustrated the integration of sports and art with digital technology in the era of Web3.In addition, Cyberport has been co-organising the Elderly e-Sports Tournament & Experience Day with various organisations since 2018, as a means of promoting e-sports among the elderly, improving their physical and mental well-being, increasing their social engagement, and promoting interaction with younger generations. The Elderly eSport Tournament and Experience Day took place today, with the oldest participant aged 85. The winner of the Guangdong Mahjong Competition is Danny Tse.The DELF virtual platform will remain online until 20 September 2023. 