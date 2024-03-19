Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to gain more investment knowledge and insights. The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and Canada. Moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings Limited, is Nasdaq Listed. It is a global strategic collaborator with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey. For more information, please contact support@ca.moomoo.com

