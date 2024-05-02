Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together. Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing. For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: pr@moomoo.com .

From left to right: Greg Ferrari, Vice President of Exchange Management for North American Market Services at Nasdaq; John Black, Associate Vice President and Head of Index Options at Nasdaq; Thomas Maguire, Associate Vice President and Head of Data Product Management at Nasdaq; Nate Palmer, President, Moomoo Financial Inc.; Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq; Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.

