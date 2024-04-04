3-Month FREE Subscription of Nasdaq TotalView® Made Possible on Moomoo App, Creating the Best US Stock Trading Platform for Canadian



[1] Suppose you trade 100 shares of Apple (Ticker: AAPL) at a market price of $140, all fees calculated including FX fees, transaction fee, and account fees, you will be charged 92% lower than selected brokers. Brokerages include only certain brokerages that we compared and our data source is based on published fee schedules on their official websites. Official website of brokerages as of 3/14/2024. The brokers we refer to may have different rates for different tiers. Please visit their official websites to see details.

TORONTO, CANADA - Media OutReach Newswire – 4 April 2024 - Moomoo , the world's leading investment and trading platform, is proud to announce a global strategic partnership with Nasdaq, a premier provider of platforms and services for global capital markets. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two esteemed brands, who share the same commitment to empower investors with advanced technology and comprehensive market insights.From today onwards, moomoo users can register HERE for 3-month Nasdaq TotalView ® free subscription, making all Nasdaq level 2 US stock market data available at their fingertips. Moomoo is currently the ONLY online brokerage that offers free in-depth level 2 premium real-time US stock quotes and market intelligence for Canadian investors.Nasdaq TotalView® offers every single quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq-, NYSE-, NYSE American- and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq, including 60-level bid and ask quotes with more than 20x liquidity of level 2.With self-directed moomoo accounts, Canadian investors can trade in U.S. and Canadian markets through one single moomoo account, with fees up to 92% lower than competitors[1].Moomoo pioneered "extended trading hours" feature, allowing users to trade US stocks and ETFs from 4am to 8pm, providing more flexibility and trading opportunities. Sophisticated technology behind moomoo also enables faster order execution. Adding Nasdaq TotalView®, investors can now make well-informed decisions at ease and with confidence, on the next-gen all-in-one investment super-app, moomoo.Moomoo's relationship with Nasdaq dates back to six years ago when moomoo was initially launched as a trading app in the U.S., with the commitment to empowering investors through technological advancements. As moomoo's popularity surged, it has rapidly expanded to six countries and regions, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia.The user-friendly data solution of moomoo enables global investors to make well-versed decisions with real-time insights readily available anytime anywhere. The addition of Nasdaq TotalView® represents yet another effort by moomoo to potentially give investors a distinctive advantage in the market, enabling a more accurate understanding of support and resistance levels.Hashtag: #Moomoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.



Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Best Trading Technology 2021, Best Investment Research Tech 2022, and Best Active Trading App 2021 awards from Benzinga and the Best Trading Platform 2022 award from Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.



For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com.



Moomoo