This year’s theme ‘From Infrastructure to Impact – Where Technology Meets Humanity’, is exploring how the next wave of financial innovation can deliver real outcomes across the APAC region. From digital public infrastructure and embedded finance to AI‑powered services and inclusive financial design, Money20/20 Asia will examine how technology moves beyond capability to create genuine human impact. With a speaker lineup drawn from across Asia, the show will unpack the trends, breakthroughs, and strategies shaping the future of money.
Money20/20 Asia brings togethers speakers from over 40 global and regional banks, including Standard Chartered, HSBC, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, EPAA/World Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Maybank, J.P. Morgan, KASIKORNBANK, and Trust Bank Singapore to name a few. Experts from leading payment providers including Visa, Nium, Thunes, PPRO, Tazapay, Mastercard, Razorpay, FiServ, Brankas, JusPay and others will discuss the evolution of payments across the region.
“Money20/20 Asia is a platform for ideas that shapes the industry and this year’s lineup of 250+ speakers reflect the extraordinary progress happening across APAC. From digital assets and payments to AI and financial inclusion, the conversations in Bangkok will define the future of money across the region and beyond. We’re excited to bring together the leaders who are not only observing change, but actively creating it.” said Danny Levy, Executive Vice President & MD APAC & Middle East.
The 2026 keynote roster highlights a group of standout leaders shaping the future of finance across Asia and beyond. Some of the keynote speakers include: Faizul Ariff Ali, Governor, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Djasur Djumaev, Founder & CEO, Uzum, Pichet Durongkaveroj, Executive Director, Bangkok Bank, Peng Ooi Goh, Founder & Executive Chairman, Silverlake Group and Anna Liu, CEO, HashKey Tokenisation
“Thailand is emerging as a key financial innovation hub in Asia, and Money20/20 Asia provides a vital platform for us to connect with global leaders, building the future of finance. As digital transformation accelerates across the region, we see tremendous opportunity for collaboration, new business models, and technologies that will strengthen Thailand’s role in the regional financial network.” said, Pichet Durongkaveroj, Executive Director, Bangkok Bank.
New for this year at Money20/20 Asia is the Intersection Stage exploring the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), addressing how banks, fintechs, and emerging technologies are reshaping the global financial ecosystem. The stage brings together leaders from major financial institutions and well-known fintech companies to discuss how innovation, regulation, and new financial infrastructure are transforming areas such as digital assets, trust and cybersecurity, and cross-border payments. Speakers include for example Siddharth Gupta of Bank of America, Sabih Behzad of Deutsche Bank, Fangfang Jiang of International Finance Corporation, Kenneth Chan of Webull, and Siva Kumar of Sumsub, who will share insights on regulatory innovation, digital asset adoption, developments in stablecoin, tokenization, blockchain‑enabled settlement, and how new payment rails are enabling faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.
The show includes the Startup & Investor Park, a dedicated space where leading fintech founders from Asia connect with global investors, enterprise partners, and decision-makers. 20 standout startups from across APAC have been selected, highlighting the Park’s commitment to quality, innovation, and real-world impact. Over three days, the Park will host founder-focused sessions, investor meetups, startup showcases, and pitch competitions to accelerate early-stage growth. Startups will also compete for the Golden Ticket to the 2026 Startupbootcamp Sustainability Singapore Accelerator, which offers SGD 70,000 in non-dilutive prize money, access to the Investment Readiness Program, and expert coaching.
Money20/20 Asia will also feature fintech unicorns and high‑growth innovators, including Revolut, Bolttech, Fireblocks, Circle, Bitkub, AppWorks, and Incognia, alongside technology leaders such as Meta, Finastra, FIS, and Publicis Sapient.
“The digital asset landscape across Asia is evolving at remarkable speed, and platforms like Money20/20 Asia play a vital role in bringing together innovators, regulators, and ecosystem builders to shape that future. As the region's leading blockchain and digital asset company, Bitkub is proud to be part of the global conversation on how tokenization, digital identity, and next-generation financial infrastructure can unlock new economic opportunities and drive inclusive growth for millions across the region.” said Jirayut (Topp) Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group CEO, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings.
Stages
In addition to the Intersection Stage Money20/20 Asia 2026 will feature three more stages, each delivering a distinct lens on the future of money:
- Summit Stage: headline keynotes and industry‑defining conversations
- Exchange Stage: deep‑dive discussions on payments, banking, digital assets, AI, and regulation
- Discovery Stage: spotlighting emerging founders and early‑stage innovation
Program Highlights from the Agenda
The 2026 agenda highlights the show’s core themes of digital assets, cross-border payments, AI, and regulation, and includes several high-impact sessions such as:
- Day 1: The Future of Tokenised Markets in Asia, featuring HashKey Tokenisation, Fireblocks, Circle
- Day 1: Real‑Time Cross‑Border Payments: The Next Leap Forward, with Nium, Thunes, Tazapay, Airwallex
- Day 2: AI‑Driven Financial Inclusion Across APAC, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Trust Bank Singapore
- Day 2: The Creator Economy Meets Finance at the Intersection Stage, featuring Meta, Publicis Sapient, and leading digital creators
- Day 3: Regulation for the Next Decade with regulators from Bank of Thailand, MAS, BSP, OJK Indonesia, Bangladesh Bank, Labuan FSA, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
