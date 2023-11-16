Business France is the national agency for the internationalisation of the French economy. It is responsible for the international development of companies and their exports, as well as prospecting for and hosting international investment in France. It promotes the attractiveness and economic image of France, its companies and its regions. It manages and develops the V.I.E. (International volunteers in business) programme. Business France has 1,500 employees located in France and in 55 countries. It relies on a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the public export support system, Business France has entrusted the support of French SMEs and mid-tier companies to private partners in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, Philippines and Singapore. For more information: www.businessfrance.fr @businessfrance #BusinessFrance Business France 77, boulevard Saint-Jacques 75680 Paris Cedex 14 Tél. : +33 1 40 73 30 00

