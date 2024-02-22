Miyazaki City hit a homerun to the world, Welcoming International Visitors with Open Arms

Miyazaki has earned acclaim as a sports tourism haven, serving as the preferred spring training grounds for professional baseball teams. Beyond the athletic pursuits, the region offers a kaleidoscope of water activities, golf courses, and hiking trails. Nestled in Kyushu, Miyazaki's "Aoshima" is a haven for surf enthusiasts. Visitors are not only treated to the thrill of extreme sports but also have the chance to indulge in the delectable local cuisine, including the melt-in-your-mouth Miyazaki beef, succulent seafood, and an array of fruits such as mangoes and "Hyuganatsu," accompanied by distinctive local libations.In a bid to acquaint the world with Miyazaki, Miyazaki City, and Japan Airlines Miyazaki Branch are collaborating to host a cultural exchange lecture and an international youth community exchange meeting. The inaugural lecture delves into understanding national disparities, encouraging participants to share nuances in culinary and expressive forms. Beyond language, the session underscores the efficacy of gestures and facial expressions as potent tools for emotional communication, urging everyone to embrace experimentation without fear of communication barriers.The second segment of the international youth exchange focuses on students hailing from institutions like the Miyazaki Comprehensive Institute, Hong Kong, Myanmar, and Central Asian countries. Through interactions between locals and international youth, a cross-cultural understanding is nurtured. A student from Central Asia, touched by the familial warmth extended by local residents, shares that this warmth prompted her return for a second chapter of life in this enchanting land.Dedicated to fashioning a more immigrant-friendly and internationally infused urban space, Miyazaki City invites individuals from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan to bask in the familial warmth it offers. Everyone is encouraged to partake in the Miyazaki experience, a captivating city that seamlessly amalgamates its titles as the baseball capital, mythical realm, and gastronomic haven.

