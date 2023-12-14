The Summit drew participation with representatives from 27 nations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - The MIPIM Asia Summit, a premier property event in the Asia Pacific region, concluded on a high note, surpassing all expectations on attendance and business connections with representatives from 27 nations. The event, held on 5 and 6 December 2023 at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong, successfully facilitated deal-making and sparked invaluable discussions among industry leaders. And the event successfully wrapped up with an exciting night where winners of the highly acclaimed MIPIM Asia Awards 2023 were revealed.The two-day summit featured a diverse range of panel discussions and keynote sessions, covering crucial topics such as environmental sustainability, investment strategies in response to changing economic conditions, outbound investment opportunities, and the emergence of alternative assets. Renowned industry experts and thought leaders provided valuable insights and strategies, guiding attendees towards maximizing investment returns and uncovering untapped territories.One of the highlights of MIPIM Asia 2023 Summit was the renowned Investors Forum, where investors from around the world met and shared insights.Another spotlight was on the first-ever "Road to Zero" practical workshop, which aimed to stimulate industry-wide discussions on innovative solutions for zero-carbon real estate. The innovative format and dialog exchange aimed to shape a more sustainable future for the industry at large., expressed his delight at the success of the event, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the vibrant dialogue and engagement between investors and projects at MIPIM Asia. This summit has once again proven to be a true breeding ground for visionary projects."In addition to the enriching discussions, MIPIM Asia Summit 2023 facilitated networking opportunities, allowing participants to forge new business partnerships and explore potential collaborations. The event provided a conducive environment for fostering growth, innovation, and the exchange of ideas among the industry's key decision-makers.The grand finale of the two-day event culminated in a prestigious gala dinner, where the winners of the highly anticipated MIPIM Asia Awards 2023 were unveiled and honored. These esteemed awards serve as a testament to the exceptional achievements and remarkable contributions made by real estate projects throughout Asia. Notably, the gala welcomed the esteemed presence of, adding a touch of prominence to the evening's proceedings.The success of MIPIM Asia Summit 2023 underscores its pivotal role in driving the growth and development of the Asia Pacific property market. The event showcased the resilience of the industry within the region and its ability to adapt to evolving challenges, while also highlighting the potential for creating sustainable and livable environments for future generations.MIPIM Asia Forum 2024 will be held on 3and 4December 2024 at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. For more information about MIPIM Asia Summit 2023 and to stay updated on future events, please visit mipim-asia.com.For instant updates, please followHashtag: #MIPIM

MIPIM Asia Summit

