33 remarkable building projects across Asia Pacific recognised

Mr Donald CHOI, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel) Mr George AGETHEN, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore Mr Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China Mr Stanley CHING. Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong Mr Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong Mr Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Ms Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong Mr George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong Dr Charles LAM, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT Exeter, Hong Kong Mr Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong Mr Laurent JACQUEMIN, Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts, Japan Ms Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong Mr Joseph TANG, Partner, Townsend Group, Hong Kong Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan Mr Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong Ms Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen, Hong Kong

The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate sector, reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 6 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The highly acclaimed awards in Asia Pacific's property sector received nearly 100 nominations from 12 countries this year. Such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector. Chaired by Mr Donald CHOI, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, the esteemed jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best. Winners of MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards are: Hong Kong SAR, China Henning Larsen Architects Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Wong Tung & Partners (Executive Architect), WSP (Building Services Engineer, Civil & Structural Engineer Sustainable Design Consultant), Inhabit (Façade Engineer & Lighting Design), Urbis (Landscape Architect), Marshall Day (Acoustic Consultant), Build King (Main Contractor Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia VERITAS Architects Petronas Shanghai, China VLINKER VLINKER Shanghai, China HKS Architects & Designers Jiangsu Yuanboyuan Construction and Development Co., Ltd Interior Designer: YANG & ASSOCIATES GROUP

Shanghai Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai, China

Architect: BenWood Studio Shanghai BWSS

Developer:

Other:

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC PROJECT

Shui On LandShui On Xintiandi (Operator), BWSS (Overall planning & new buildings design),TIANHUA (Construction drawing design for new buildings), ECADI (Consultant, planning and construction drawing design of protected buildings)Shanghai, ChinaPalmer and Turner Consultants (Shanghai) Ltd.Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company LimitedNeri & Hu Design and Research Office (Interior Designer), Jerde (Master Planning), Theatre Projects (Theatre Design)

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Guangzhou (HKUSTGZ), Guangzhou, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect)Hong Kong University of Science and TechnologySCAD (Architectural Design & Research Institute of South China University of Technology Co., Ltd.), Arup, Ayers Saint Gross, James Corner Field Operations, Jacobs, MVA, SCAD, GZPI, 中铁广州工程局集团有限公司 (China Railway Guangzhou Engineering Group Co., Ltd.), 中铁一局集团有限公司 (China Railway First Group Co., Ltd.), Fisher Marantz Stone, RWDI, SMW, Field Management Services, Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants

New York University Shanghai, Shanghai, China

Architect

Developer

Other:

: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates: Lujiazui PropertiesShanghai Construction Group, AOR and Construction

Pragati Maidan Integrated Exhibition & Convention Centre, New Delhi, India

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT

AedasIndia Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)Arcop Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Local Architect)Shapoorji Pallonji E&C (Contractor)

AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

Ronald Lu & PartnersNan Fung Development LimitedSnøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architect), Urbis Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect), Ove Arup & Partners HK (Structural, Geotechnical & Civil / Building Sustainability/ Traffic/ Façade & BMU/ Fire Consultant: Planning/ ICT), - Ove Arup & Partners HK & J. Roger Preston (Building Services Engineer), Colliers International HK (Land Consultant), Arcadis HK (Quantity Surveyor)

Otemachi One, Tokyo, Japan

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, KAJIMA CORPORATIONMITSUI & CO., LTD., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (facades and office common area design), office ma (landscape design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (lighting design), Rian Ihara Design Office (sign design), DENNISTON (hotel interior design), DESIGN STUDIO SPIN (hotel restaurant interior design), ILYA CORPORATION (commercial facility design)

Hangzhou Winland Center, Hangzhou, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

BEST OFFICE AND BUSINESS PROJECT

Farrells, ArquitectonicaWinland GroupArchitecture Design: Farrells, ArquitectonicaStructure Design: Arup, UAD, Landscape Design: Adrian L. Norman Limited, Interior Design: CL3, Kinetices Interior Decoration Ltd, Revery Architecture Inc., Lighting Design: Georges Berne & 8'18', Leox, MEP: WSP Norge, WSP, UAD

BEST OFFICE AND BUSINESS PROJECT

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

Ronald Lu & PartnersNan Fung Development LimitedSnøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architect), Urbis Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect), Ove Arup & Partners HK (Structural, Geotechnical & Civil / Building Sustainability/ Traffic/ Façade & BMU/ Fire Consultant: Planning/ ICT), - Ove Arup & Partners HK & J. Roger Preston (Building Services Engineer), Colliers International HK (Land Consultant), Arcadis HK (Quantity Surveyor)

HD Hyundai Global R&D Center, Seongnam City, Republic of Korea

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD in collaboration with Heerim Architects & Planners Co., Ltd.HD Hyundai Global R＆D Center (GRC)Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)

Makati Commerce Tower, Makati, Philippines

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

Woods BagotEQT ExeterEsteban Tan & Associates (Local Project Arch), Barone International (LEED Consultant)Goudie Associates (ID) Meinhardt (Lighting + Structural, M&E, Façade Engineer) Roy Barry (Vertical Transportation Consultant) RLB (QS) Colliers (Exclusive Leasing Agent & Property Mgr) Vitamin B (Branding Consultant) Datem (General Contractor), Spectacon Design and Construction Management (Construction Mgt)

GOLD

GRiD, Singapore, Singapore

Architect:

Developer:

Other

SPARKGAW Capital / Manful Wings Pte Ltd.: Interior, Graphic, Wayfinding & Branding Design: SPARK, Branding, Logo Design & Marketing Collaterals Collaborator: TRIPPLE, Project Manager: Arcadis Pte Ltd, Structural + M&E Engineers: ARUP, Lighting Consultant: Brandston Partnership Inc., Quantity Surveyor: Arcadis Singapore, Builder: Gennal Industries Pte Ltd, Photo Credits: Fabian Ong, Khoo Guo Jie, Studio Zeros

Lok Fu Place – One Centre – One Place, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

AGC Design Ltd.Link Asset Management Co. Ltd.Architect: AGC Design Ltd. / Ronald Lu & PartnersConceptual Masterplan & Landscape Design: Aedas Ltd.Structure: APT Engineering Consultant Ltd.M&E: TAP Consulting Engineers Ltd.QS: WT PartnershipContractor: Ka Shun Contractors Ltd./ Jetline Contractors Ltd./ Tactful Building Co.

Beijing High-Tech Landmark Ding Hao 3 Reborn Project, Beijing City, China

Architect:

Developer:

BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD in collaboration with Victory StarZHAOTAI GROUPTokyo, JapanNIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTDMitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd.Charm Care Corporation (Operator)

Garden Crescent, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

Ronald Lu & PartnersEasyknit International Holdings LimitedPineBridge Consulting Limited (M & E Consultant)JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer)AECOM Asia Company Limited (Quantity Surveyor)CTA Consultants Limited (Traffic Consultant)Meinhardt Façade Technology (HK) Limited (Façade Consultant), Savills Property Management Limited (Land Consultant), Bills Design Limited (Interior Consultant)

Parksuites, Singapore

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

BEST RETAIL PROJECT

DP ArchitectsFar East OrganizationKCL Consultants Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer), KTP International Pte Ltd (M&E Engineer), AECOM Cost Consulting and Project Management (Quantity Surveyor), Sitetectonix Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect), Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design Consultant), Woh Hup (Private) Limited (Main Contractor)

BEST RETAIL PROJECT

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

BenWood Studio Shanghai BWSSShui On LandShui On Xintiandi (Operator), BWSS (Overall planning & new buildings design), TIANHUA (Construction drawing design for new buildings), ECADI (Consultant, planning and construction drawing design of protected buildings)

MixC Nanjing, Nanjing, China

Architect:

Developer:

Lead8China Resources Land

MOHO, Shanghai, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

N/AHopson: Benoy Limited (Interior Designer)

Tianjin Jinmao Plaza, Shanghai, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

Woods BagotJinmao GroupTianjin University Research Institute of Architectural Design & Urban Planning(LDI)

ESR Higashi Ogishima Distribution Center, Higashi, Japan

Architect:

Developer:

Tokyu ConstructionESR Group Limited

The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Architect:

Developer:

Other

BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT

Grimshaw Architects LLPLendlease: GDP Architects, DP Architects, Leonard Design Architects, OCULUS, Pentago, Jo-Ron Sofron (Façade Consultant)

K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road, Shanghai, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other

Lead8New World China Land Limited: Leigh & Orange (Executive Architect and Tower Designer), PLA (Landscape Designer), ECADI (Local Design Institute), BIG (Cultural Building Architect)

Tung Chung East 21st Century Business Hub, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILLChinachem GroupExecutive Architect – Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects LtdDesign Landscape Architect – MorphisExecutive Landscape Architect – URBIS LimitedStructural Engineer – AECOME&M and Sustainability Engineer – WSP (Asia) LimitedFaçade Engineer – Arup

Proposed Composite Development at 28 Tonkin Street, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other

BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT

Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd.Chinachem Group & Urban Renewal Authority: Structural Engineer: Ben Tse & Associates Ltd.Building Services Engineer: Aurecon Hong Kong Ltd.Interior Designers: Bill's Design Ltd.Environmental Consultant: Beexergy Consulting Ltd.Main Contractor: Gammon Construction Ltd.

Westlake 66, Hangzhou, China

Architect:

Developer:

Other

Architect:

Developer:

Other

Kohn Pedersen Fox AssociatesHang Lung Properties: Wong & Ouyang (Hong Kong) Ltd (Executive Architect)Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (Local Design Institute) ALT Group (Façade Consultant) Arup International Co Ltd (Structural Engineer)J. Roger Preston Ltd (MEP Engineer) Adrian L. Norman Ltd (Landscape Designer)Sagamihara City, Kanagawa, JapanTakenaka CorporationGLP Japan Inc.: Creative director: Kashiwa Sato (SAMURAI)

The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Architect:

Developer:

Other:

Architect:

Developer:

Grimshaw Architects LLP Lendlease GDP Architects, DP Architects, Leonard Design Architects, OCULUS, Pentago Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia VERITAS Architects Petronas

