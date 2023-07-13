AMMAN — The Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Global India Business Forum (GIBF), on Wednesday hosted the Jordanian-Indian investment forum in New Delhi.

Among the forum participants were Indian businessmen representing priority investment sectors, the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and representatives from the Jordanian embassy in New Delhi.

Under the theme "Indian-Arab Trade Cooperation: The Way Forward", the forum was held during the ongoing Sixth India-Arab Partnership Conference, organised by the Arab League, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Arab Chambers and the Arab Businessmen Association.

According to an investment ministry statement, the Indian market is among the key foreign markets targeted by the 2023-2026 Investment Promotion Strategy. Increasing investment ties with India aims to attract high value-added investments that contribute to job creation, boost national exports and stimulate economic growth, all of which are integral parts of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The Director of Promotion at the Ministry of Investment, Bilal Al Hammouri, highlighted the significant value that Indian investments bring to the national economy. Hammouri noted that the fertiliser, mining and textiles industries have a combined investment volume of approximately $1.3 billion. He also pointed out that bilateral trade reached $2.3 billion last year.

He also took the opportunity to present Jordan's key investment opportunities and advantages that make it attractive for investors. These include well-regulated economic and investment laws, the existence of free trade agreements with numerous countries, stability and security, a highly-skilled workforce and an exceptional higher education system.

During the forum the JBA and the GIBF established a joint Jordanian-Indian Business Council with the goal of strengthening investment ties between the business communities of both countries.

