Ming Tak Finance is a Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society AA-class member (Member No. 194) and holds an A-class Precious Metals Trader license with Hong Kong Customs (Registration No. A-B-23-07-00744). As a leading platform for precious metals trading, we specialize in physical gold and margin trading services, committed to providing a stable, efficient, and transparent trading environment for all our clients. With robust technological support and industry-leading transparency, Ming Tak Finance has built a strong reputation in precious metals trading, earning recognition such as the 2024 Excellence in Precious Metals Trading Platform Service Award from Capital Platform and the Best Precious Metals Trading Platform from iMoney Wealth Magazine. Our professional team and innovative technology are dedicated to helping investors capitalize on market opportunities and achieve wealth growth. Whether you are an individual investor or an institutional client, Ming Tak Finance offers a reliable platform and excellent customer support to ensure a seamless and secure trading experience in the gold, silver, and other precious metals markets.

