Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)



